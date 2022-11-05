Heading 3

Nora Fatehi loves bodycon dresses

Sneha Hiro

Nov 05, 2022

Entertainment

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

  Ravishing in red 

Nora stunned in a red sequinned gown and styled it with minimal accessories

 Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

  Shine on

Nora dazzled in a shimmery off-shoulder gown that came with a thigh-high slit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

  Go green

Nora nailed this green one-shoulder ruched body-hugging dress like a true diva!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

   Ultimate diva

The actress rocked a one-shoulder red bodycon with a pleated hairstyle and drop earrings

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

   Bluetiful

Nora upped the hotness quotient on the 'Gram as she sported a strapless velvet gown featuring a thigh-high slit and matching gloves

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

   Flower power

In this one, Nora wore a strapless floral dress that came with a long trail

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

  Vision in white

She made heads turn in a revealing white cutout dress featuring a plunging neckline

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

 Hello sunshine

Nora looked all things stunning in a lime yellow strappy dress with hoop earrings and a clean ponytail

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

  Bold in black

Nora opted for a black velvet gown that came with a slit in the front

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

  White beauty

Nora aced a white bodycon dress featuring long fringe details at the hem

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here