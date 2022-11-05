Heading 3
Nora Fatehi loves bodycon dresses
Sneha Hiro
Nov 05, 2022
Entertainment
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Ravishing in red
Nora stunned in a red sequinned gown and styled it with minimal accessories
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Shine on
Nora dazzled in a shimmery off-shoulder gown that came with a thigh-high slit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Go green
Nora nailed this green one-shoulder ruched body-hugging dress like a true diva!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Ultimate diva
The actress rocked a one-shoulder red bodycon with a pleated hairstyle and drop earrings
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Bluetiful
Nora upped the hotness quotient on the 'Gram as she sported a strapless velvet gown featuring a thigh-high slit and matching gloves
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Flower power
In this one, Nora wore a strapless floral dress that came with a long trail
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Vision in white
She made heads turn in a revealing white cutout dress featuring a plunging neckline
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Hello sunshine
Nora looked all things stunning in a lime yellow strappy dress with hoop earrings and a clean ponytail
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Bold in black
Nora opted for a black velvet gown that came with a slit in the front
Click Here
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
White beauty
Nora aced a white bodycon dress featuring long fringe details at the hem