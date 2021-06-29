Nora Fatehi’s journey through Bollywood

Her first appearance as an actor in bollywood was in 2014 with her debut film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans but she gained popularity as a dancer in 2016 as a participant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
Nora started doing dance numbers for movies and albums which won her many fans. Her appearance in “Rock Tha Party” from the movie, “Rocky Handsome” gave her major spotlight
She soon started appearing in music videos and albums. She did a fantastic job in the song, “Naah” where she was featured with Hardy Sandhu and also starred in Raftar’s “Baby Marvake Maanegi”
The year 2018 gave her her big break. She gave a groundbreaking performance in the movie Satyamev Jayate. Even though the movie didn't do too well in the box office, Nora's song, Dilbar, managed to get almost 20 million views when it released
After the release of the bollywood song, she moved on and performed in the arabic version of the song. She not only danced in the song but even debuted as a pop singer as she herself sang the song alongside Moroccan hip-hop group Fnaire
She later did an item number for the movie, “Stree” in the song, “Kamariya”, which received a lot of love
She played a key role in the movie, “Batla House” and did a superhit item number in the movie. Her performance in the song, “Saki Saki” was absolutely flawless and elegant. , becoming Nora’s 2nd big break after Dilbar
Her special appearance in the movie, “Marjaavaan” for the remake of the song, “Ek Toh Kam Zindagani” and Arijit Singh song l, “Pachtaoge” touched millions of hearts
She released her first international English debut song “Pepeta” in collaboration with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny in the same year
She starred in the movie “Street dancer 3D” alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.Her dance number, “Garmi” made it to the hits like almost all of her dance numbers
She also did a song with artist Guru Randhawa called “Naach Meri Rani” which again made it to the hits
Her chart breaking song, “Chhod Denge” was magical and fierce and got almost upto 25 million + views within 24 hours of its release. Nora was soon judging dance reality shows
Her upcoming movie, “Bhuj” as well as her special appearance in “Satyamev Jayate 2” will hopefully have some fabulous moves of her as well
