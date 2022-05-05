Entertainment

Nora Fatehi’s love for pastel colours

Beautiful Anarkali suit

Nora looked every bit regal in her blush pink coloured Anarkali suit with embroidered dupatta

Nora’s panache is unmatched

The diva looked stunning in her heavily embroidered suit with a long kurta and a matching dupatta

Nora made a statement in her pastel yellow coloured outfit which she had paired with a pink coloured handbag and white sneakers

Slays in yellow

Nora was a sight to behold in her pistachio coloured Anarkali dress with a heavily embroidered dupatta

Desi girl vibes

Nora can slay in both Indian and Western wear and this pic is proof. The actress wore a stunning pastel green coloured outfit and paired it with white heels

Stylish in green

She won millions of hearts in her pastel pink coloured outfit with an asymmetrical neckline

Pink is her colour

Nora makes a statement in her pastel blue mini dress from Rotate Birger Christensen with the leg of mutton sleeves, high neck and button details

All about glam

Nora was seen wearing a pastel blue coloured lehenga with floral embroidery. She completed her look with a choker necklace

Beautiful in blue

The actress had opted for a pastel pink coloured crop top with matching pyjamas

Comfort is important

Nora won hearts with her simplicity as she wore a pastel peach coloured suit with light embroidery

Elegance at its best

