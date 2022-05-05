Entertainment
MAY 05, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s love for pastel colours
Beautiful Anarkali suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Nora looked every bit regal in her blush pink coloured Anarkali suit with embroidered dupatta
Nora’s panache is unmatched
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva looked stunning in her heavily embroidered suit with a long kurta and a matching dupatta
Nora made a statement in her pastel yellow coloured outfit which she had paired with a pink coloured handbag and white sneakers
Image: Pinkvilla
Slays in yellow
Nora was a sight to behold in her pistachio coloured Anarkali dress with a heavily embroidered dupatta
Desi girl vibes
Image: Anup Surve
Nora can slay in both Indian and Western wear and this pic is proof. The actress wore a stunning pastel green coloured outfit and paired it with white heels
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Stylish in green
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
She won millions of hearts in her pastel pink coloured outfit with an asymmetrical neckline
Pink is her colour
Image: Sasha Jairam
Nora makes a statement in her pastel blue mini dress from Rotate Birger Christensen with the leg of mutton sleeves, high neck and button details
All about glam
Image: Pinkvilla
Nora was seen wearing a pastel blue coloured lehenga with floral embroidery. She completed her look with a choker necklace
Beautiful in blue
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress had opted for a pastel pink coloured crop top with matching pyjamas
Comfort is important
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Nora won hearts with her simplicity as she wore a pastel peach coloured suit with light embroidery
Elegance at its best
