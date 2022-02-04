Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 04, 2022
Nora Fatehi's career timeline
Bollywood debut
Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the Kamal Sadanah directorial Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014
Image: IMDb
Following her debut, she made her Telugu debut with an item number in Puri Jagannadh's Temper
Image: IMDb
Post debut
In 2015, she made a cameo appearance alongside Emraan Hashmi and Gurmeet Choudhar in the Vikram Bhatt directorial, Mr. X
Image: IMDb
Mr. X
The same year, she appeared in dance numbers for films such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Item numbers
Later, she made a special appearance in the song Napere Pinky from the film Sher, directed by Mallikharjuna Rao M
Image: IMDb
Sher
She then made an appearance in Puri Jagannadh's film Loafer, in the song, Nokkey Dochey
Image: IMDb
Loafer The Hero
In 2016, she portrayed Nemali in the Telugu film Oopiri, and she also appeared in the song Door Number
Image: IMDb
Oopiri
She entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant in December 2015, but she was evicted after three weeks. In 2016, she appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Reality shows
In 2018, she starred as the lead actress opposite Sanjay Suri in the Samir Soni directorial, My Birthday Song
Image: IMDb
My birthday Song
The same year, she appeared in the song "Dilbar" from the film Satyameva Jayate, which became a smash hit
Image: IMDb
Satyameva Jayate
Nora became the first African-Arab female performer to have a song reach of one billion views on YouTube
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Later, she featured in the third instalment of Remo D'Souza's dance film, Street Dancer 3D
Image: IMDb
Street Dancer 3D
