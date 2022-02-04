Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 04, 2022

Nora Fatehi's career timeline

Bollywood debut

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the Kamal Sadanah directorial Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014

Image: IMDb

Following her debut, she made her Telugu debut with an item number in Puri Jagannadh's Temper

Image: IMDb

Post debut

In 2015, she made a cameo appearance alongside Emraan Hashmi and Gurmeet Choudhar in the Vikram Bhatt directorial, Mr. X

Image: IMDb

Mr. X

The same year, she appeared in dance numbers for films such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Item numbers

Later, she made a special appearance in the song Napere Pinky from the film Sher, directed by Mallikharjuna Rao M

Image: IMDb

Sher

She then made an appearance in Puri Jagannadh's film Loafer, in the song, Nokkey Dochey

Image: IMDb

Loafer The Hero

In 2016, she portrayed Nemali in the Telugu film Oopiri, and she also appeared in the song Door Number

Image: IMDb

Oopiri

She entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant in December 2015, but she was evicted after three weeks. In 2016, she appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Reality shows

In 2018, she starred as the lead actress opposite Sanjay Suri in the Samir Soni directorial, My Birthday Song

Image: IMDb

My birthday Song

The same year, she appeared in the song "Dilbar" from the film Satyameva Jayate, which became a smash hit

Image: IMDb

Satyameva Jayate 

Nora became the first African-Arab female performer to have a song reach of one billion views on YouTube

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Later, she featured in the third instalment of Remo D'Souza's dance film, Street Dancer 3D

Image: IMDb

Street Dancer 3D

