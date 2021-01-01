Nora Fatehi's struggling
days and career

January 01, 2021

Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved stars of Bollywood

The actress has been working since she was in high school

As revealed by the actress, Nora's first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall

She later worked as a waitress in restaurants, bars and shawarma places, telemarketing office and selling lottery tickets

During her initial days, Nora used to share an apartment with 8 girls
She revealed that once her roommates stole her passport and she had to leave India and go back to Canada for a while

The actress made her film debut with the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans

As revealed by the actress, she was bullied by many for her accent and it was very traumatic

She gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing dance numbers in films like Temper and Baahubali: The Beginning

She was loved for her performance in Street Dancer 3D

Apart from being an amazing actress, she is also a great dancer

