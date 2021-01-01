Nora Fatehi's struggling January 01, 2021
days and career
Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved stars of Bollywood
The actress has been working since she was in high school
As revealed by the actress, Nora's first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall
She later worked as a waitress in restaurants, bars and shawarma places, telemarketing office and selling lottery tickets
During her initial days, Nora used to share an apartment with 8 girls
She revealed that once her roommates stole her passport and she had to leave India and go back to Canada for a while
The actress made her film debut with the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans
As revealed by the actress, she was bullied by many for her accent and it was very traumatic
She gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing dance numbers in films like Temper and Baahubali: The Beginning
She was loved for her performance in Street Dancer 3D
Apart from being an amazing actress, she is also a great dancer
