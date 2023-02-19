Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 19, 2023

NTR30: What Jr NTR has in store

One of the leading men in the South, Jr NTR last graced the silver screens with director SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR

Image: IMDb

The magic of RRR

Image: IMDb

Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan reached new heights of fame with their roles as Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively

New heights of fame

RC15: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's next

Jailer- Indian 2: Upcoming Tamil dramas

After the overwhelming success of the action entertainer, movie buffs are eager to see what Jr NTR has in store for them next

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Up next

The actor has joined forces with director Koratala Siva for a project, titled NTR30 for now

Image: IMDb

NTR30

According to the reports, Jr NTR has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30

Image: IMDb

Finalizing the script

NTR30 is expected to go on floors by the end of February 2023 and is all set for a release in April 2024

Image: IMDb

NTR30 release date

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Leading lady

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers have locked Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady in the much-awaited action entertainer. However, an official announcement is awaited

If the reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan has been signed up to play the villain opposite Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's directorial

Image: Twitter

The antagonist

Over and above this, Jr NTR will also work with director Prashanth Neel for the venture named, NTR31 for now

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

NTR31

Back in May 2022, the makers unveiled the first look poster from the movie with Jr NTR in a rugged avatar

Image: IMDb

First look poster

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here