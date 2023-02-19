FEB 19, 2023
NTR30: What Jr NTR has in store
One of the leading men in the South, Jr NTR last graced the silver screens with director SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR
Image: IMDb
The magic of RRR
Image: IMDb
Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan reached new heights of fame with their roles as Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively
New heights of fame
After the overwhelming success of the action entertainer, movie buffs are eager to see what Jr NTR has in store for them next
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Up next
The actor has joined forces with director Koratala Siva for a project, titled NTR30 for now
Image: IMDb
NTR30
According to the reports, Jr NTR has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30
Image: IMDb
Finalizing the script
NTR30 is expected to go on floors by the end of February 2023 and is all set for a release in April 2024
Image: IMDb
NTR30 release date
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Leading lady
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers have locked Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady in the much-awaited action entertainer. However, an official announcement is awaited
If the reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan has been signed up to play the villain opposite Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's directorial
Image: Twitter
The antagonist
Over and above this, Jr NTR will also work with director Prashanth Neel for the venture named, NTR31 for now
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
NTR31
Back in May 2022, the makers unveiled the first look poster from the movie with Jr NTR in a rugged avatar
Image: IMDb
First look poster
