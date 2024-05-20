Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 20, 2024

NTR31 Title has a Brahmastra Connection

The 31st movie of Young Tiger Jr NTR is officially announced to be helmed by Prashant Neel 

 NTR 31 

Image: imdb

The movie is touted to be one of the most exciting collaborations down South 

 Exciting Collab 

Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram 

NTR 31 has a strong connection with Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. Have you heard about that? Let's find out! 

 Do You Know? 

Image: imdb

Pinkvilla recently reported that NTR 31 is tentatively titled Dragon. Now, this title has a significant connection with Brahmastra 

 Reports 

Image: imdb

Dragon was the working title of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trilogy. This means the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was initially titled Dragon, but later, the makers changed it to Brahmastra 

 The Title Connection 

Image: imdb

The makers of NTR 31 reached out to Karan Johar to release the title for them, as it was registered under his name. The Hindi filmmaker did it for free out of courtesy 

 KJO's Courtesy 

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram 

The shooting timelines of NTR 31 are yet to be planned. Both the mega forces are presently busy with their upcoming ventures 

 Shooting Timelines

Image: imdb

NTR 31 will be a true-blue Pan-India venture. Actors from across boundaries are expected to come together for the movie 

Image: imdb

Pan-India Venture 

NTR is presently working on Devara. The two-part action thriller stars Saif Ali Khan as the negative lead while Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead 

Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram

Jr NTR's Work Front 

Prashant Neel is next bringing the sequel of Prabhas starrer Salaar. The shooting of Salaar Part 2 is going on in full swing in Hyderabad 

 Prashant Neel’s Next

Image: Salaar The Saga’s Instagram 

