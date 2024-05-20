Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 20, 2024
NTR31 Title has a Brahmastra Connection
The 31st movie of Young Tiger Jr NTR is officially announced to be helmed by Prashant Neel
NTR 31
Image: imdb
The movie is touted to be one of the most exciting collaborations down South
Exciting Collab
Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram
NTR 31 has a strong connection with Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. Have you heard about that? Let's find out!
Do You Know?
Image: imdb
Pinkvilla recently reported that NTR 31 is tentatively titled Dragon. Now, this title has a significant connection with Brahmastra
Reports
Image: imdb
Dragon was the working title of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trilogy. This means the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was initially titled Dragon, but later, the makers changed it to Brahmastra
The Title Connection
Image: imdb
The makers of NTR 31 reached out to Karan Johar to release the title for them, as it was registered under his name. The Hindi filmmaker did it for free out of courtesy
KJO's Courtesy
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
The shooting timelines of NTR 31 are yet to be planned. Both the mega forces are presently busy with their upcoming ventures
Shooting Timelines
Image: imdb
NTR 31 will be a true-blue Pan-India venture. Actors from across boundaries are expected to come together for the movie
Image: imdb
Pan-India Venture
NTR is presently working on Devara. The two-part action thriller stars Saif Ali Khan as the negative lead while Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead
Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram
Jr NTR's Work Front
Prashant Neel is next bringing the sequel of Prabhas starrer Salaar. The shooting of Salaar Part 2 is going on in full swing in Hyderabad
Prashant Neel’s Next
Image: Salaar The Saga’s Instagram
