lesser-known facts
Nushrat Jahan’s June 11, 2021
Nushrat Jahan was born in Kolkata, in a Bengali Muslim family and her parents are Sushma Khatun and Shah Jahan
Nushrat completed her schooling from Our Lady Queen of the Missions School, Kolkata
She holds a Bachelors of Commerce (Honours) degree from Bhawanipur College, Kolkata
Nushrat Jahan started her career in 2010 by winning the beauty contest, Fair One Miss Kolkata
Nushrat made her acting debut in the Bengali movie industry with the action thriller movie, Shotru
Tareen Jahan, the popular Bangladeshi actor is Nushrat Jahan’s aunt as she is her father’s sister
Nushrat Jahan made the headlines and was trolled on social media for wearing a colourful saree and applying sindoor inside the parliament
Nushrat contested for the Lok Sabha Elections from the Basirhat Constituency in West Bengal in 2019
While Nushrat was addressing the public of Jhargram City during her election campaign, the stage collapsed and a couple of people were injured
Nushrat Jahan tied the knot with the businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019 in Bodrum, Turkey
