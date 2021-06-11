lesser-known facts

Nushrat Jahan’s

June 11, 2021

Nushrat Jahan was born in Kolkata, in a Bengali Muslim family and her parents are Sushma Khatun and Shah Jahan

Nushrat completed her schooling from Our Lady Queen of the Missions School, Kolkata

She holds a Bachelors of Commerce (Honours) degree from Bhawanipur College, Kolkata

Nushrat Jahan started her career in 2010 by winning the beauty contest, Fair One Miss Kolkata

Nushrat made her acting debut in the Bengali movie industry with the action thriller movie, Shotru

Tareen Jahan, the popular Bangladeshi actor is Nushrat Jahan’s aunt as she is her father’s sister

Nushrat Jahan made the headlines and was trolled on social media for wearing a colourful saree and applying sindoor inside the parliament

Nushrat contested for the Lok Sabha Elections from the Basirhat Constituency in West Bengal in 2019

While Nushrat was addressing the public of Jhargram City during her election campaign, the stage collapsed and a couple of people were injured

Nushrat Jahan tied the knot with the businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019 in Bodrum, Turkey

For more updates on Nushrat Jahan, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here