Jan 08, 2022
Nusrat Jahan’s career timeline
Fair One Miss Kolkata
Nusrat began her modelling career after winning the Fair One Miss Kolkata beauty pageant in 2010
Video- Nusrat Jahan Instagram
Film debut
She made her Tollywood debut in the film Shotru, co-starring Jeet
Image- Nusrat Jahan Instagram
Khoka 420
Following Shotru, she co-starred with Dev in her second film, Khoka 420
Image- IMDb
Khiladi
In 2013, she starred in Khiladi alongside Ankush Hazra
Image- IMDb
Dance numbers
Then she featured in two item songs, ‘Chicken Tandoori’ and ‘Desi Chhori,’ which became major hits
Image- Nusrat Jahan Instagram
Jamai 420
In 2015, she co-starred in Ravi Kinagi's comedy flick Jamai 420 with Ankush Hazra
Image- IMDb
Har Har Byomkesh
The same year, she appeared in the Arindam Sil directorial, which was a box office smash
Image- IMDb
Ami Je Ke Tomar
In 2017, she again collaborated with Ravi Kinagi and starred alongside Ankush Hazra and Sayantika Banerjee
Image- IMDb
Asur
She was last seen in the 2020 flick directed by Pavel Bhattacharjee alongside Abir Chatterjee, Rajnandini Paul and Koushani Mukherjee
Image- IMDb
