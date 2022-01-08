Entertainment

Nusrat Jahan’s career timeline

Fair One Miss Kolkata

Nusrat began her modelling career after winning the Fair One Miss Kolkata beauty pageant in 2010

Film debut

She made her Tollywood debut in the film Shotru, co-starring Jeet

Khoka 420

Following Shotru, she co-starred with Dev in her second film, Khoka 420

Khiladi

In 2013, she starred in Khiladi alongside Ankush Hazra

Dance numbers

Then she featured in two item songs, ‘Chicken Tandoori’ and ‘Desi Chhori,’ which became major hits

Jamai 420

In 2015, she co-starred in Ravi Kinagi's comedy flick Jamai 420 with Ankush Hazra

Har Har Byomkesh

The same year, she appeared in the Arindam Sil directorial, which was a box office smash

Ami Je Ke Tomar

In 2017, she again collaborated with Ravi Kinagi and starred alongside Ankush Hazra and Sayantika Banerjee

Asur

She was last seen in the 2020 flick directed by Pavel Bhattacharjee alongside Abir Chatterjee, Rajnandini Paul and Koushani Mukherjee

