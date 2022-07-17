Heading 3
Nysa Devgan: An emerging fashion queen
Anjali Sinha
JULY 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kajol Instagram
Nysa looks gorgeous in traditional wear as she dons a golden lehenga
Elegant in ethnic
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
She opts for a satin pink bodycon dress for a party and we are taking notes
Pretty in pink
Image: Pinkvilla
She knows how to ace each look like a pro and here we are drooling over her casual, easy-to-carry outfit
Casual & comfy
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
She loves to party with her friends and nails the party looks too like a diva
Heart of party
Image: Pinkvilla
Kajol’s darling daughter often gets spotted at the airport, wearing the best of her outfits
Airport looks
Image: Ajay Devgan Instagram
Nysa is an emerging fashionista and this look proves it
Bewitching in black
Image: Pinkvilla
She donned a mini dress and looked cute as she was clicked with her aunt Tanishaa
Shopping day
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Her vacation looks are stylish and trendy and we love them
Hello beautiful
She wore a basic black top with denim shorts and exuded girl-next-door vibes
Gen Z fashion
Image: Pinkvilla
She donned playful white jumpsuit and looked stunning
Pristine in white
Image: Pinkvilla
