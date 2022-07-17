Heading 3

Nysa Devgan: An emerging fashion queen

JULY 18, 2022

Nysa looks gorgeous in traditional wear as she dons a golden lehenga

Elegant in ethnic

She opts for a satin pink bodycon dress for a party and we are taking notes

Pretty in pink

She knows how to ace each look like a pro and here we are drooling over her casual, easy-to-carry outfit

Casual & comfy

She loves to party with her friends and nails the party looks too like a diva

Heart of party

Kajol’s darling daughter often gets spotted at the airport, wearing the best of her outfits

Airport looks

Nysa is an emerging fashionista and this look proves it

Bewitching in black

She donned a mini dress and looked cute as she was clicked with her aunt Tanishaa

Shopping day

 Her vacation looks are stylish and trendy and we love them

Hello beautiful

She wore a basic black top with denim shorts and exuded girl-next-door vibes

Gen Z fashion

She donned playful white jumpsuit and looked stunning

Pristine in white

