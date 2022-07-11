Heading 3
Nysa Devgan's best party photos
Sampriti Dutta
JULY 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Whenever Nysa Devgan is partying, she is all smiles. Her gorgeous smile is infectious and just suits her too much
Stunning smile
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Nysa has a really strong fashion game! From stain dresses to sequined ones, she can rock it all with grace and elegance
Classy attires
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
What is a party night without car selfies? Well, our Nysa is a pro at them and her friends make sure to bless us with these pictures
Car pictures
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Look at Nysa rocking it with Janhvi Kapoor and her friends here in a glamorous avatar
Glammed-up
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Concerts are some of the most fun experiences you can have. Of course, Nysa is a sucker for concerts
Concerts
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
There is an aesthetic in blurry pictures and nights that pass by you and leave a mark on you forever
Blurry nights
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Nysa has a big friend circle and often goes partying with them
Fun with friends
Nysa is definitely a poser and knows all her angles! She often poses for gorgeous pictures during her glam nights
Poser
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Of course, Nysa has that filmy gene! This dramatic picture with her friend made us go wow
Filmy
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Nysa is always the life of any party. Be it day or night, she can turn any occasion into a fun and happy one!
Happy hour
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tiger Shroff’s workout reels