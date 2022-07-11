Heading 3

Nysa Devgan's best party photos

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Whenever Nysa Devgan is partying, she is all smiles. Her gorgeous smile is infectious and just suits her too much

Stunning smile

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Nysa has a really strong fashion game! From stain dresses to sequined ones, she can rock it all with grace and elegance

Classy attires

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

What is a party night without car selfies? Well, our Nysa is a pro at them and her friends make sure to bless us with these pictures

Car pictures

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Look at Nysa rocking it with Janhvi Kapoor and her friends here in a glamorous avatar

Glammed-up

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Concerts are some of the most fun experiences you can have. Of course, Nysa is a sucker for concerts

Concerts

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

There is an aesthetic in blurry pictures and nights that pass by you and leave a mark on you forever

Blurry nights

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Nysa has a big friend circle and often goes partying with them

Fun with friends

Nysa is definitely a poser and knows all her angles! She often poses for gorgeous pictures during her glam nights

Poser

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Of course, Nysa has that filmy gene! This dramatic picture with her friend made us go wow

Filmy

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Nysa is always the life of any party. Be it day or night, she can turn any occasion into a fun and happy one!

Happy hour

