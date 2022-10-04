Heading 3
October 2022 K-pop releases to check out
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet member Seulgi will be making her very anticipated solo debut on October 4
Seulgi
Image: Warner Music Korea
Making her long awaited return, JAMIE will drop her EP ‘One Bad Night’ on October 5
JAMIE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Set to release their seventh mini-album, ‘MAXIDENT’ has already recorded a whopping 2.24 million stock pre-orders
Stray Kids
Image: RBW
Making a notable return with the 12th mini-album, ‘MIC ON’ drops on October 11
MAMAMOO
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
The former NU’EST member will make his solo debut soon!
BAEKHO
Image: WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment
One of the most successful debuts of the year, Kep1er will return with 3rd mini-album ‘TROUBLESHOOTER’
Kep1er
Image: Highline Entertainment
WONHO
The soloist will release his 2nd single album ‘Bittersweet’ on October 14
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Their last successful release has encouraged the girl group to return with 5th mini-album so soon!
(G)I-DLE
Image: Source Music
Psychological warfare awaits a detective who is about to retire as a hidden man traces his whereabouts
LE SSERAFIM
Image: Management SOOP
The idol-turned actress has kept her solo career going strong with regular releases and will drop single ‘Cape’ on October 6
Suzy
