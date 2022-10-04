Heading 3

October 2022 K-pop releases to check out

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet member Seulgi will be making her very anticipated solo debut on October 4

Seulgi

Image: Warner Music Korea

Making her long awaited return, JAMIE will drop her EP ‘One Bad Night’ on October 5

JAMIE

Image: JYP Entertainment

Set to release their seventh mini-album, ‘MAXIDENT’ has already recorded a whopping 2.24 million stock pre-orders

Stray Kids

Image: RBW

Making a notable return with the 12th mini-album, ‘MIC ON’ drops on October 11

MAMAMOO

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

The former NU’EST member will make his solo debut soon!

BAEKHO

Image: WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment

One of the most successful debuts of the year, Kep1er will return with 3rd mini-album ‘TROUBLESHOOTER’

Kep1er

Image: Highline Entertainment

WONHO

The soloist will release his 2nd single album ‘Bittersweet’ on October 14

Image: CUBE Entertainment

Their last successful release has encouraged the girl group to return with 5th mini-album so soon!

(G)I-DLE

Image: Source Music

Psychological warfare awaits a detective who is about to retire as a hidden man traces his whereabouts

LE SSERAFIM

Image: Management SOOP

The idol-turned actress has kept her solo career going strong with regular releases and will drop single ‘Cape’ on October 6

Suzy

