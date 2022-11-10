Heading 3
Older K-dramas
To check out
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
The charm of Song Joong Ki and Park Min Young in the same show is unmissable.
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Playful Kiss
The charm of Kim Hyun Joong and Jung So Min as they fall in love will surely bring you back to high school days.
Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won bring this mystical story on a platter of love.
Secret Garden
Leading the melodrama scene in K-dramaland, this story of Song Seung Heon, Song Hye Kyo and Won Bin was a hit.
Autumn in My Heart
Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin’s iconic project should be a must watch!
Personal Taste
Two handsome princes and two handsome princesses, this alternate reality story will surely become your favourite.
Princess Hours
Full House
Song Hye Kyo and Rain’s characters end up living in the same house and get into a contract marriage for the sake of making his crush jealous.
Lee Seung Gi and Shin Min Ah take on these adorable roles of a human and a gumiho who end up falling in love.
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho
Park Shin Hye joins a band as her twin brother in order to find her mother and the band’s member’s fall in love with her.
You’re Beautiful
Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye fall in love while working at his cafe where she portrays to be a man.
Coffee Prince
