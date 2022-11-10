Heading 3

Nov 10, 2022

The charm of Song Joong Ki and Park Min Young in the same show is unmissable.

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Playful Kiss

The charm of Kim Hyun Joong and Jung So Min as they fall in love will surely bring you back to high school days.

Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won bring this mystical story on a platter of love.

Secret Garden

Leading the melodrama scene in K-dramaland, this story of Song Seung Heon, Song Hye Kyo and Won Bin was a hit.

Autumn in My Heart

Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin’s iconic project should be a must watch!

Personal Taste

Two handsome princes and two handsome princesses, this alternate reality story will surely become your favourite.

Princess Hours

Full House

Song Hye Kyo and Rain’s characters end up living in the same house and get into a contract marriage for the sake of making his crush jealous.

Lee Seung Gi and Shin Min Ah take on these adorable roles of a human and a gumiho who end up falling in love.

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho

Park Shin Hye joins a band as her twin brother in order to find her mother and the band’s member’s fall in love with her.

You’re Beautiful

Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye fall in love while working at his cafe where she portrays to be a man.

Coffee Prince

