Older Korean actors to check out

It's hard to believe this actor is over 40; he still stuns us with his incredible action sequences, proving age is just a number
Image Credits- tvN
Lee Dong Wook
He seems to have discovered the fountain of youth. With his perpetual youthful glow, it's hard to believe he's over 40
Image Credits- Disney+
Jo In Sung
At 42, she remains as stunning as she was in her 20s, exuding a more mature aura while still appearing remarkably youthful
Image Credits- SBS TV
Song Hye Kyo
Son Ye Jin's beauty has been legendary since her first on-screen appearance. Even comparing her at 19-20 to now at 42, there's barely any difference - a testament to her timeless elegance
Son Ye Jin
Image Credits- JTBC
Gong Yoo's brief appearance on a TV series created a cultural moment. His versatile acting has won him awards and global recognition, while his handsome features add to his undeniable charm
Gong Yoo
Image Credits- tvN
The handsome actor not only captivates viewers with his towering physique, commanding aura, and striking facial features, but he's also a source of inspiration for many in the realm of fitness
So Ji Sub
Image Credits- MBC TV
Han Ji Min
Image Credits- JTBC
As one of the top visual goddesses among Korean actresses born in 1982, Han Ji Min effortlessly creates perfect on-screen chemistry with her male co-stars, even those younger than her, like Nam Joo Hyuk, who is 12 years her junior
Renowned for her youthful appearance, Jung Na Ra stands out as one of the most beautiful actors in the industry
Jung Na Ra
Image Credits- KBS2
Jun Ji Hyun, with her timeless beauty, alluring figure, and magnetic presence, defies her 42 years. From her debut in her 20s to now, she remains among the most beautiful Korean actresses
Jun Ji Hyun
Image Credits- tvN
Even at 41, Hyun Bin continues to captivate fans with his handsome face and impressive physique