Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 10, 2024

Entertainment

Older Korean actors to check out

It's hard to believe this actor is over 40; he still stuns us with his incredible action sequences, proving age is just a number

Image Credits- tvN

Lee Dong Wook

He seems to have discovered the fountain of youth. With his perpetual youthful glow, it's hard to believe he's over 40

Image Credits- Disney+

Jo In Sung

At 42, she remains as stunning as she was in her 20s, exuding a more mature aura while still appearing remarkably youthful

Image Credits- SBS TV

Song Hye Kyo

Son Ye Jin's beauty has been legendary since her first on-screen appearance. Even comparing her at 19-20 to now at 42, there's barely any difference - a testament to her timeless elegance

Son Ye Jin

Image Credits- JTBC 

Gong Yoo's brief appearance on a TV series created a cultural moment. His versatile acting has won him awards and global recognition, while his handsome features add to his undeniable charm

Gong Yoo

Image Credits- tvN

The handsome actor not only captivates viewers with his towering physique, commanding aura, and striking facial features, but he's also a source of inspiration for many in the realm of fitness

So Ji Sub

Image Credits- MBC TV

Han Ji Min

Image Credits- JTBC

As one of the top visual goddesses among Korean actresses born in 1982, Han Ji Min effortlessly creates perfect on-screen chemistry with her male co-stars, even those younger than her, like Nam Joo Hyuk, who is 12 years her junior

Renowned for her youthful appearance, Jung Na Ra stands out as one of the most beautiful actors in the industry

Jung Na Ra

Image Credits- KBS2

Jun Ji Hyun, with her timeless beauty, alluring figure, and magnetic presence, defies her 42 years. From her debut in her 20s to now, she remains among the most beautiful Korean actresses

Jun Ji Hyun

Image Credits- tvN

Even at 41, Hyun Bin continues to captivate fans with his handsome face and impressive physique

Hyun Bin

Image Credits- tvN

