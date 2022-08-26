Heading 3

Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis' history

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis first met each other while attending a Saturday Night Live wrap party in May 2011

First Meet

Wilde was pregnant with the engaged couple’s first child, son Otis in 2013 and later welcomed daughter Daisy in 2016

Children

Olivia described Jason Sudeikis as her "partner in life-crime" and also confessed her love for him in a birthday tribute she wrote for him on Instagram in 2017

Partner in life-crime

Wilde and Sudeikis had announced their engagement in 2013 and for years ahead, the couple remained engaged but did not tie the knot with each other

Engagement

Giving an insight into their relationship, Wilde said in 2019, "We became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week”

Date Nights

Olivia and Jason called off their engagement and broke up in November 2020 after nearly ten years of togetherness

Split

In January 2021, Olivia first sparked romance rumours with Harry Styles after the duo were photographed together

Harry Styles Romance

In April 2022, Olivia was served with child custody papers while she was on stage to talk about her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling

CinemaCon 2022

Speaking about being served with custody papers during the event, Wilde told Variety, "It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen."

Olivia Speaks Out

Olivia also spoke about ending things with Sudeikis and his recent hostile move and said, "I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship"

On Their Split

