Heading 3
Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis' history
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis first met each other while attending a Saturday Night Live wrap party in May 2011
First Meet
Image: Getty Images
Wilde was pregnant with the engaged couple’s first child, son Otis in 2013 and later welcomed daughter Daisy in 2016
Children
Image: Getty Images
Olivia described Jason Sudeikis as her "partner in life-crime" and also confessed her love for him in a birthday tribute she wrote for him on Instagram in 2017
Partner in life-crime
Image: Getty Images
Wilde and Sudeikis had announced their engagement in 2013 and for years ahead, the couple remained engaged but did not tie the knot with each other
Engagement
Image: Getty Images
Giving an insight into their relationship, Wilde said in 2019, "We became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week”
Date Nights
Image: Getty Images
Olivia and Jason called off their engagement and broke up in November 2020 after nearly ten years of togetherness
Split
Image: Getty Images
In January 2021, Olivia first sparked romance rumours with Harry Styles after the duo were photographed together
Harry Styles Romance
Image: Getty Images
In April 2022, Olivia was served with child custody papers while she was on stage to talk about her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling
CinemaCon 2022
Image: Getty Images
Speaking about being served with custody papers during the event, Wilde told Variety, "It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen."
Olivia Speaks Out
Image: Getty Images
Olivia also spoke about ending things with Sudeikis and his recent hostile move and said, "I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship"
On Their Split
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: VMAs 2022: Things
to know