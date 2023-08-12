Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 12, 2023
OMG 2: Movie Review
The scope of sex education in India is very limited. With this movie, the director Amit Rai has weaved a debate on the inclusion of sex education in the school curriculum
Plot
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
It starts with an episode of masturbation in school that troubles Vivek in the movie and alters his perception
Episode
Image: Aarush Varma’s Instagram
With these happenings, the family is on the verge of losing the fight for including sex education in the syllabus. Lord Shiva sends his messenger, Akshay Kumar, to support them
Tough Times
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The messenger serves as a facilitator to take the movie to its crescendo. He encourages Kanti, Vivek’s father, to file a complaint against the school
Facilitator
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The movie is regarded in a positive light as it maturely deals with the sensitive topic of the lack of sex education and its dire need
Attempts
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
humor is essential to add depth and break the monotony when such a serious topic is concerned. The movie cannot be faulted for the same
Humor
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The movie is an emotional roller coaster! The pre-climax hospital scene is bound to move you to tears and push you to ponder upon things critically
Emotions
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar has managed to put a smile on the faces of the audiences! The Mudgal family’s hardship is heartfelt and relatable
Empathy
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The initial courtroom sequences fails to make an impact. The viewers take some time to warm up to the case and court proceedings
The Miss
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The film is made with the right intentions! Thus some drawbacks can be ignored. The film imparts a good lesson without getting too idealistic. It is a much-watch
Verdict
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Mr. Himesh Mankad deserves a special mention for his amazing and in-depth review of OMG 2
Credits
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.