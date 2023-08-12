Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 12, 2023

OMG 2: Movie Review

The scope of sex education in India is very limited. With this movie, the director Amit Rai has weaved a debate on the inclusion of sex education in the school curriculum 

Plot 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

It starts with an episode of masturbation in school that troubles Vivek in the movie and alters his perception

Episode

Image: Aarush Varma’s Instagram 

With these happenings, the family is on the verge of losing the fight for including sex education in the syllabus. Lord Shiva sends his messenger, Akshay Kumar, to support them 

Tough Times 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

The messenger serves as a facilitator to take the movie to its crescendo. He encourages Kanti, Vivek’s father, to file a complaint against the school

 Facilitator

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

The movie is regarded in a positive light as it maturely deals with the sensitive topic of the lack of sex education and its dire need

Attempts 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

humor is essential to add depth and break the monotony when such a serious topic is concerned. The movie cannot be faulted for the same

Humor

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

The movie is an emotional roller coaster! The pre-climax hospital scene is bound to move you to tears and push you to ponder upon things critically

Emotions 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Akshay Kumar has managed to put a smile on the faces of the audiences! The Mudgal family’s hardship is heartfelt and relatable

Empathy 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

The initial courtroom sequences fails to make an impact. The viewers take some time to warm up to the case and court proceedings 

The Miss 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

The film is made with the right intentions! Thus some drawbacks can be ignored. The film imparts a good lesson without getting too idealistic. It is a much-watch

Verdict 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Mr. Himesh Mankad deserves a special mention for his amazing and in-depth review of OMG 2

Credits 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here