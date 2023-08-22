Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 22, 2023
On-screen couples doubting their partner
The viewers were upset when Shivaay questioned Anika about spending a night with Daksh in Ishqbaaz
Shivaay-Anika
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Angad questioned Sahiba about her pregnancy as they did not share any intimate moments in Teri Meri Doriyaann
Angad-Sahiba
Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram
Aryan questioned Imlie about the father of her child as he thought he was infertile in the show
Aryan-Imlie
Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram
Rishi questioned and humiliated Tanuja when she tried to cover Smiley’s pregnancy in Kasam- Tere Pyaar Ki
Rishi-Tanuja
Image: Sharad Malhotra's Instagram
Kartik misunderstood Naira and questioned her about spending time with Mihir in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Kartik-Naira
Image: Mohsin Khan’s Instagram
Reyansh perceived Aradhana as a cheater and leaked a clip of their intimate moment to humiliate her in Barsatein
Reyansh-Aradhana
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Ranbir suspected Prachi’s affair with his elder brother and questioned her character in Kumkum Bhagya
Ranbir-Prachi
Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram
Omkara questioned Gauri’s closeness with her English teacher, causing her to break their relationship in Ishqbaaz
Omkara-Gauri
Image: Shrenu Parikh’s Instagram
Shiva doubted Raavi’s closeness with her office manager and questioned her character in Pandya Store
Shiva-Raavi
Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram
Raman was one of the most toxic characters in the TV world. He doubted Ishita and Mani’s bond in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein
Raman-Ishita
Image: Karan Patel’s Instagram
