 Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 22, 2023

On-screen couples doubting their partner 

The viewers were upset when Shivaay questioned Anika about spending a night with Daksh in Ishqbaaz 

Shivaay-Anika 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Angad questioned Sahiba about her pregnancy as they did not share any intimate moments in Teri Meri  Doriyaann 

Angad-Sahiba 

Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram 

Aryan questioned Imlie about the father of her child as he thought he was infertile in the show 

Aryan-Imlie 

Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram 

Rishi questioned and humiliated Tanuja when she tried to cover Smiley’s pregnancy in Kasam- Tere Pyaar Ki 

Rishi-Tanuja 

Image: Sharad Malhotra's Instagram 

Kartik misunderstood Naira and questioned her about spending time with Mihir in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Kartik-Naira 

Image: Mohsin Khan’s Instagram 

Reyansh perceived Aradhana as a cheater and leaked a clip of their intimate moment to humiliate her in Barsatein 

Reyansh-Aradhana 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Ranbir suspected Prachi’s affair with his elder brother and questioned her character in Kumkum Bhagya 

Ranbir-Prachi

Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram 

Omkara questioned Gauri’s closeness with her English teacher, causing her to break their relationship in Ishqbaaz 

Omkara-Gauri 

Image: Shrenu Parikh’s Instagram 

Shiva doubted Raavi’s closeness with her office manager and questioned her character in Pandya Store 

 Shiva-Raavi 

Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram 

Raman was one of the most toxic characters in the TV world. He doubted Ishita and Mani’s bond in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein 

 Raman-Ishita 

Image: Karan Patel’s Instagram 

