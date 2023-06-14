Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 14, 2023

On-screen couples who got married

The couple met on the sets of Guddi and shot a movie Bansi Birju together before they tied the knot in 1973

Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bhaduri 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram account 

Dharam Ji and the Dream girl shot several movies like Sholay and Seeta aur Geeta before taking marital vows in 1980

Image: Hema Malini’s Instagram account 

 Dharmendra & Hema Malini 

The hit Jodi shot movies like Ishq, Gundaraj, and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha before settling down 

Ajay Devgn & Kajol 

Image: Kajol Devgn’s Instagram account 

The power couple worked together for movies like Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, and Tashan before embracing the marital bliss 

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account 

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram account 

The couple featured together in movies like Guru, and Dhoom 2 before taking the wedding vows 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram account 

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza 

This adorable couple met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam and dated for eight years before taking the big step of marriage 

DeepVeer showcased their talents in superhit movies like Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani before changing their status to taken forever in 2018 

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone 

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram account 

The Brahmastra couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2022 

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account 

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram account 

The Shershaah couple put an end to all rumors in 2023 by sharing their wedding photos with their fans 

Image: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram account 

This charming couple shared the screen with the movie City Lights and the year 2021 witnessed their union 

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here