Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 14, 2023
On-screen couples who got married
The couple met on the sets of Guddi and shot a movie Bansi Birju together before they tied the knot in 1973
Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bhaduri
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram account
Dharam Ji and the Dream girl shot several movies like Sholay and Seeta aur Geeta before taking marital vows in 1980
Image: Hema Malini’s Instagram account
Dharmendra & Hema Malini
The hit Jodi shot movies like Ishq, Gundaraj, and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha before settling down
Ajay Devgn & Kajol
Image: Kajol Devgn’s Instagram account
The power couple worked together for movies like Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, and Tashan before embracing the marital bliss
Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account
Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram account
The couple featured together in movies like Guru, and Dhoom 2 before taking the wedding vows
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram account
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza
This adorable couple met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam and dated for eight years before taking the big step of marriage
DeepVeer showcased their talents in superhit movies like Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani before changing their status to taken forever in 2018
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram account
The Brahmastra couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2022
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram account
The Shershaah couple put an end to all rumors in 2023 by sharing their wedding photos with their fans
Image: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram account
This charming couple shared the screen with the movie City Lights and the year 2021 witnessed their union
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.