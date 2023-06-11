Heading 3
On screen friendships we love
Many friendship goals have been inspired from either films and shows and these pairs are cool, crazy and loving
Friends
Image : Netflix India’s Instagram
The laughter riot film tickled our funny bones and shows an unfiltered emotion of friendship
Andaz Apna Apna
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
Both the seasons spoke about eternal love for friends and being together in each other's happiness and worst phase. Ray And Nikhat have not disappointed us
Adulting
Image : Yashaswini Dayama’s Instagram
The 4 friends being each other’s pillars of strength and happiness
Four More Shots Please!
Image : Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram
Made in Heaven
Image : Made In Heaven’s Instagram
Tara and Karan from being Bffs to
Co-founders have laid friendship goals
Image : Netflix India’s Instagram
Never Have I Ever
Fab, Ellenore and Devi have shown that trios always work and can make amazing, crazy memories
The friendship of Ram and Bheem has received love all over the world are have proved to friends through their thick and thin
RRR
Image : Netflix India’s Instagram
Naina’s speech at Aditi’s Cocktail party made us reminisce of our beginning of friendships which we will cherish forever
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image : Netflix India’s Instagram
Wednesday
Image : Netflix India’s Instagram
The introvert Wednesday goes to being friends with chirp, friendly extrovert Enid, tells that opposite personality friends also exist
Image : Zeyn’s Instagram
The series has shown how the boy gang are risk takers, adventurous and dynamic
Class
