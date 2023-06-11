Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 11, 2023

On screen friendships we love

Many friendship goals have been inspired from either films and shows and these pairs are cool, crazy and loving

Friends

Image : Netflix India’s Instagram

The laughter riot film tickled our funny bones and shows an unfiltered emotion of friendship

Andaz Apna Apna

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

Both the seasons spoke about eternal love for friends and being together in each other's happiness and worst phase. Ray And Nikhat have not disappointed us

Adulting

Image : Yashaswini Dayama’s Instagram

The 4 friends being each other’s pillars of strength and happiness

Four More Shots Please!

Image : Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram

Made in Heaven

Image : Made In Heaven’s Instagram

Tara and Karan from being Bffs to
Co-founders have laid friendship goals

Image : Netflix India’s Instagram

Never Have I Ever

Fab, Ellenore and Devi have shown that trios always work and can make amazing, crazy memories

The friendship of Ram and Bheem has received love all over the world are have proved to friends through their thick and thin

RRR

Image : Netflix India’s Instagram

Naina’s speech at Aditi’s Cocktail party made us reminisce of our beginning of friendships which we will cherish forever

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image : Netflix India’s Instagram

Wednesday

Image : Netflix India’s Instagram

The introvert Wednesday goes to being friends with chirp, friendly extrovert Enid, tells that opposite personality friends also exist

Image : Zeyn’s Instagram

The series has shown how the boy gang are risk takers, adventurous and dynamic

Class

