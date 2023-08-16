Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 16, 2023
on-screen tv characters’ sudden death
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers shook the viewers by introducing the Naira death track. The fans were devastated by this plot
Naira Goenka
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Sartaj’s character in Udaariyaan was a refreshing change from the usual toxic pattern of the show! His death upset the viewers
Dr. Sartaj Singh Randhawa
Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram
The amazing chemistry between Rudra and Prathna came to an end in Naagin 6 with the former’s murder
Rudra Raichand
Image: Pratik Sehajpal’s Instagram
The fans disliked Maya’s obsession with Anuj! But her sudden death in Anupamaa was shocking
Maya
Image: Chhavi Pandey’s Instagram
The death of Abhinav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has saddened many fans! While this was anticipated for the ‘AbhiRa’ reunion, the fans will miss him on-screen
Abhinav Sharma
Image: Jay Soni’s Instagram
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans were liking the chemistry between Samrat and Pakhi! But his sudden death brought things back to square one
Samrat Salunke
Image: Yogendra Vikram Singh’s Instagram
The Udaariyaan makers tried to experiment with things with Tejo’s death! This met with a negative response and they had to revive her character
Tejo Sandhu
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
The death of Shiv in Balika Vadhu shattered the fans! They hoped that he would make a comeback in the show
Shivraj Shekhar
Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram
Parth and Shorvori’s chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak swooned the fans! But she died in a car accident in the show
Shorvori Bhanushali
Image: Rashami Desai’s Instagram
This was a long time ago but Akshara’s death in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai broke the hearts of the viewers
Akshara Singhania
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
