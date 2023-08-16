on-screen tv characters’ sudden death

Heading 3

August 16, 2023

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers shook the viewers by introducing the Naira death track. The fans were devastated by this plot 

Naira Goenka 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Sartaj’s character in Udaariyaan was a refreshing change from the usual toxic pattern of the show! His death upset the viewers

Dr. Sartaj Singh Randhawa 

Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram 

The amazing chemistry between Rudra and Prathna came to an end in Naagin 6 with the former’s murder 

Rudra Raichand 

Image: Pratik Sehajpal’s Instagram

The fans disliked Maya’s obsession with Anuj! But her sudden death in Anupamaa was shocking 

Maya 

Image: Chhavi Pandey’s Instagram 

The death of Abhinav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has saddened many fans! While this was anticipated for the ‘AbhiRa’ reunion, the fans will miss him on-screen 

Abhinav Sharma 

Image: Jay Soni’s Instagram 

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans were liking the chemistry between Samrat and Pakhi! But his sudden death brought things back to square one

 Samrat Salunke

Image: Yogendra Vikram Singh’s Instagram 

The Udaariyaan makers tried to experiment with things with Tejo’s death! This met with a negative response and they had to revive her character 

Tejo Sandhu 

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram 

The death of Shiv in Balika Vadhu shattered the fans! They hoped that he would make a comeback in the show 

Shivraj Shekhar 

Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram 

Parth and Shorvori’s chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak swooned the fans! But she died in a car accident in the show 

Shorvori Bhanushali

Image: Rashami Desai’s Instagram 

This was a long time ago but Akshara’s death in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai broke the hearts of the viewers 

Akshara Singhania 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram

