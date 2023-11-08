Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
NOVEMBERb 08, 2023
One Direction songs
What Makes You Beautiful
Image: imdb
This song was their debut single and became an instant classic
This beautiful song highlights the band’s vocal harmonies
Night changes
Image: imdb
This heartfelt track is a fan-favorite and focuses on the band’s maturity and musical growth
Once in a lifetime
Image: imdb
This pop-rock song have a catchy melody that resonates with fans
Perfect
Image: imdb
The song released in 2014 describes the feeling of being infatuated with someone you can’t have describes band’s musical evolution
Stockholm Syndrome
Image: imdb
This heartfelt song highlights the band’s maturity and ability to tackle serious and emotional themes in their music
Long way down
Image: imdb
The song with upbeat and pop-infused song shows the band’s versatility in creating variety of musical style in their albums
Change your ticket
Image: imdb
This energetic melody contributed a lot to the band’s early success and popularity
She’s not afraid
Image: imdb
History
Image: imdb
This is an upbeat and nostalgic track on the band’s journey together, acknowledging the ups and downs they’ve experienced as a group
The catchy pop-up track adds a sense of fun and excitement to the “Midnight Memories” album
Little white lies
Image: imdb
