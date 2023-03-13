Heading 3
Ongoing Korean variety shows we like
mar 13, 2023
Image Credit: JTBC
Knowing Bros
Knowing Bros also known as Men on a Mission is a reality television-variety show, where the cast members and guests gather in a classroom and discuss several different topics and play various games
Image Credit: MBC
King of Mask Singer
King of Mask Singer is a South Korean singing competition program, it airs on MBC on Sundays
Image Credit: Netflix
Korea No.1
Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Yeon Koung and Lee Kwang Soo, travel all over korea to learn from the best traditional masters in a bid to become the No.1 Apprentice
Image Credit: SBS
Master in the House
The cast members spend time with reputable figures of various fields, known as Masters, and get to know about the lives of the Masters, in the hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom
Image Credit: tvN
Jinny’s Kitchen
Lee Seo Jin runs a new franchise restaurant abroad that specialises in Korean street food starring Jung Yumi, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon and BTS’ V
Image Credit: SBS
Running Man
A group of people must compete in a series of challenges in order to win prizes and avoid punishment
Image Credit: MBC
Weekly Idol
Weekly Idol is a South Korean variety show that began in 2011, it is one of the longest-running variety shows to air
Image Credit: tvN
You Quiz on the Block
The show is about Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho who enter ordinary people’s everyday lives, chat with them and give them surprise quizzes as well as interview famous celebs
Image Credit: tvN
Amazing Saturday
The contestants must complete the lyrics quiz perfectly from the different generations to taste the foods from famous Korean traditional markets
Image Credit: MBC
I Live Alone
A third of all Korean celebrities live alone, the celebrities who live alone share their personal interest and methods of their lifestyle on the show
