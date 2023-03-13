Ongoing Korean variety shows we like 

Heading 3

 Image Credit: JTBC

 Knowing Bros 

Knowing Bros also known as Men on a Mission is a reality television-variety show, where the cast members and guests gather in a classroom and discuss several different topics and play various games 

Image Credit: MBC

 King of Mask Singer 

King of Mask Singer is a South Korean singing competition program, it airs on MBC on Sundays

 Image Credit: Netflix

Korea No.1 

Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Yeon Koung and Lee Kwang Soo, travel all over korea to learn from the best traditional masters in a bid to become the No.1 Apprentice

 Image Credit: SBS

Master in the House 

The cast members spend time with reputable figures of various fields, known as Masters, and get to know about the lives of the Masters, in the hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom 

 Image Credit: tvN

Jinny’s Kitchen 

Lee Seo Jin runs a new franchise restaurant abroad that specialises in Korean street food starring Jung Yumi, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon and BTS’ V

Image Credit: SBS

Running Man 

A group of people must compete in a series of challenges in order to win prizes and avoid punishment 

 Image Credit: MBC

Weekly Idol

Weekly Idol is a South Korean variety show that began in 2011, it is one of the longest-running variety shows to air 

 Image Credit: tvN

You Quiz on the Block 

The show is about Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho who enter ordinary people’s everyday lives, chat with them and give them surprise quizzes as well as interview famous celebs

Image Credit: tvN

 Amazing Saturday 

The contestants must complete the lyrics quiz perfectly from the different generations to taste the foods from famous Korean traditional markets 

 Image Credit: MBC 

I Live Alone 

A third of all Korean celebrities live alone, the celebrities who live alone share their personal interest and methods of their lifestyle on the show

