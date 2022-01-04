Entertainment

On-screen pairs to look forward to in 2022

Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Rao

Bhumi & Rajkummar, two great actors, have united for Badhaai Do, scheduled to release in February

Image: Rajkummar Rao instagram 

Kriti Sanon & Prabhas

Kriti & Prabhas have paired up for the much-anticipated film, Adipurush

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan

The Kiara and Varun starrer, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is slated for a release in June 2022

Image: Kiara Advani instagram 

Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda 

Ananya & Vijay are paired together for the film, Liger, and their pair is nicknamed AnaKonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda instagram 

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir KapooR

From real to reel lovebirds, Alia & Ranbir’s much-awaited film Brahmastra is set to release in September

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram 

Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra

Disha & Sidharth’s fans are eagerly waiting for the duo’s film, Yodha, set to release in 2022

Video: Disha Patani instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez & Ranveer Singh 

Rohit Shetty has teamed up Jacqueline & Ranveer for his movie, Cirkus

Image: Rohit Shetty instagram

Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have teamed up for Sriram Raghavan’s next film

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Deepika and Siddhant starrer, Gehraiyaan, is scheduled to have an OTT release in January

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram 

