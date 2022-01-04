Entertainment
Rishika Shah
DEC 04, 2022
On-screen pairs to look forward to in 2022
Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Rao
Bhumi & Rajkummar, two great actors, have united for Badhaai Do, scheduled to release in February
Image: Rajkummar Rao instagram
Kriti Sanon & Prabhas
Kriti & Prabhas have paired up for the much-anticipated film, Adipurush
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan
The Kiara and Varun starrer, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is slated for a release in June 2022
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda
Ananya & Vijay are paired together for the film, Liger, and their pair is nicknamed AnaKonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda instagram
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir KapooR
From real to reel lovebirds, Alia & Ranbir’s much-awaited film Brahmastra is set to release in September
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra
Disha & Sidharth’s fans are eagerly waiting for the duo’s film, Yodha, set to release in 2022
Video: Disha Patani instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez & Ranveer Singh
Rohit Shetty has teamed up Jacqueline & Ranveer for his movie, Cirkus
Image: Rohit Shetty instagram
Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have teamed up for Sriram Raghavan’s next film
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi
The Deepika and Siddhant starrer, Gehraiyaan, is scheduled to have an OTT release in January
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
