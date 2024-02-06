Opposites attract movies ft Bollywood

A delightful love story of two contrasting personalities, the vivacious Geet and the reserved Aditya, who cross paths, showcasing enchanting dynamics of opposites attracting in the realm of romance
Jab We Met
It weaves a charming tale of opposites attracting, where the vivacious and free-spirited Milli brings a whirlwind of joy into the disciplined and royal world of Vikram, creating a delightful romantic comedy
Khoobsurat
This movie beautifully explores the magnetic pull of opposites with the quirky and unpredictable Meeta, enthralling the structured and steady Nikhil, in a heartwarming romantic comedy
Hasee Toh Phasee
It portrays the captivating journey of two individuals with contrasting personalities, Bunny and Naina, whose diverse traits create magnetic pull, exemplifying magnetic attraction of opposites
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma starred in this coming-of-age film where Sid’s carefree nature complements Aisha’s ambition, illustrating the harmony that can exist between opposites
Wake Up Sid (2009)
It unfolds a touching love story where an ordinary Surinder transforms into a lively and flamboyant Raj to win the heart of his contrasting wife Taani, epitomizing the magic of opposites attracting in a marriage
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
This movie paints a vibrant love story as the spirited and modern Jasmeet, finds an unexpected connection with the traditional and steadfast Arjun, showcasing the allure of opposites in matters of the heart
Namaste London
I Hate Luv Storys
A rom-com where the commitment-phobic Jay, and the hopeless romantic Simran, navigate complexities of love, epitomizing the charm of opposites attracting in the world of filmmaking and romance
Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s characters, Bittoo and Shruti, created magic as they went from business partners to discovering love in this delightful wedding planning tale
Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
This movie tells a whimsical love story as the carefree and spontaneous Prem, finds love with the practical and determined Jenny, showcasing the enchantment of opposites attracting in this rom-com