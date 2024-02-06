Opposites attract movies ft Hollywood

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal take audiences on a journey through friendship, love, and timing, proving that opposites attract, even when it takes years to realize it
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
A tragic yet epic love story of Jack, an artist from a humble background, and Rose, an aristocratic young woman, who come together on the ill-fated ship, epitomizing the magnetic pull of opposites in the face of adversity
Titanic
Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen bring Jane Austen's classic novel to life, showcasing the tumultuous yet captivating romance between the headstrong Elizabeth Bennet and the reserved Mr. Darcy
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds create comedic magic in this tale of an ambitious Canadian book editor and her assistant, who embark on a fake engagement that turns into something more
The Proposal (2009)
A modern retelling of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, this film stars Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger in a high school romance where opposites attract against a backdrop of teenage angst
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
This movie paints a poignant love story between the spirited Louisa Clark and the paralyzed but sarcastic Will Traynor, beautifully illustrating the transformative power of opposites attracting amid life's challenges
Me Before You (2016)
Joel and Clementine, portrayed by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, navigate the intricacies of love as their contrasting personalities intersect in a poignant tale that explores the complexities of relationships
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
The timeless tale of Belle, the intelligent and kind-hearted beauty, finding love with the Beast, a misunderstood creature, beautifully illustrates the transformative power of opposites in this classic fairy tale
Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler star in this romantic comedy where a TV producer and a chauvinistic correspondent find themselves entangled in a hilarious battle of the sexes
The Ugly Truth (2009)
It sizzles with the chemistry between Johnny, the rebellious dance instructor from a working-class background, and Baby, the privileged teenager, showcasing the irresistible allure of opposites in this iconic dance-filled romantic story