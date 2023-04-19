Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

APRIL 19, 2023

Orry snapped with celebs

Image : Orry’s Instagram

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has recently been the talk of the town for being snapped with celebs

Image : Orry’s Instagram

He is said to be a fashion influencer with 322K followers on Instagram. Here are pictures of celebs he has been snapped with

They are often seen partying together & recently had a trip to Jaisalmer

Image : Orry’s Instagram

Nysa Devgn

They have often been snapped together as there are assumptions that they grew up together

Image : Orry’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Image : Orry’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

There are speculations that they graduated from the same university and bonded there

The soon to be Ambani Bahu was seen with Orry & recently went on a trip to Dubai

Image : Orry’s Instagram

Radhika Merchant

He is often spotted with them & has a strong connection over Bollywood

Image : Orry’s Instagram

The Kapoor sisters

In an interview, he mentioned going over at Kylie’s place to celebrate his birthday

Image : Orry’s Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Initially they didn't know each other but have become very good friends now

Image : Orry’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

He also mentioned they are his peers & he went to school at the same time

Image : Orry’s Instagram

The gen-z stars

