APRIL 19, 2023
Orry snapped with celebs
Image : Orry’s Instagram
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has recently been the talk of the town for being snapped with celebs
Image : Orry’s Instagram
He is said to be a fashion influencer with 322K followers on Instagram. Here are pictures of celebs he has been snapped with
They are often seen partying together & recently had a trip to Jaisalmer
Image : Orry’s Instagram
Nysa Devgn
They have often been snapped together as there are assumptions that they grew up together
Image : Orry’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Image : Orry’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
There are speculations that they graduated from the same university and bonded there
The soon to be Ambani Bahu was seen with Orry & recently went on a trip to Dubai
Image : Orry’s Instagram
Radhika Merchant
He is often spotted with them & has a strong connection over Bollywood
Image : Orry’s Instagram
The Kapoor sisters
In an interview, he mentioned going over at Kylie’s place to celebrate his birthday
Image : Orry’s Instagram
Kylie Jenner
Initially they didn't know each other but have become very good friends now
Image : Orry’s Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
He also mentioned they are his peers & he went to school at the same time
Image : Orry’s Instagram
The gen-z stars
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.