Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 11, 2024
Oscar Winners 2024
Oppenheimer
Best Picture-
Cillian Murphy(Oppenheimer)
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Actress In a Leading Role
Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Best Actor in a supporting role
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Actress in a supporting role
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer )
Best Directing
Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)
Best Original Screenplay
Hoyte Van Hoytema ( Oppenheimer)
Best Cinematography
Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)
Best Original Score
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
Best Original Song
