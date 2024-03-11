Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 11, 2024

Oscar Winners 2024

Oppenheimer 

Best Picture-

Image: Getty 

 Cillian Murphy(Oppenheimer)

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Image: Getty 

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Image: Getty 

Best Actress In a Leading Role

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Image: Getty 

Best Actor in a supporting role

 Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Actress in a supporting role

Image: Getty 

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer )

Best Directing 

Image: Getty 

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari) 

 Best Original Screenplay

Image: Getty 

Hoyte Van Hoytema ( Oppenheimer)

Best Cinematography 

Image: Getty 

Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)

Best Original Score

Image: Getty 

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) 

Best Original Song

Image: Getty 

