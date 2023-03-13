MAR 13, 2023
Oscars Moments Of Naatu Naatu
SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song Category at Oscars 2023
Image: Billboard Instagram
Big win
Naatu Naatu is sung by Kaala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj
Image: Pinkvilla
Song Details
The dance is choreographed by Prem Rakshith
Image: Prem Rakshith Instagram
Choreographer
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR feels proud while posing with the Oscars award
Jr NTR
Jr NTR wore a dashing black outfit with a golden design on one sleeve
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Special Outfit For Oscars
Ram Charan posed with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli with a big smile
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Oscars Ready
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Couple Pose
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni gave a beautiful couple pose at the Oscars 2023
Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli posed with their family at the Oscars 2023
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Family Gathering
We are more than proud for Naatu Naatu winning the Oscars
Video Source: Pinkvilla South Instagram
Winning Moment
Deepika Padukone attended Oscars 2023 as a presenter. She introduced the live performance of Naatu Naatu in which Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang, and Lauren Gottlieb danced
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
“Do you know #Naatu? Because if you don’t, you’re about to!” This speech of Deepika Padukone won hearts at the Oscars 2023
Video Source: Pinkvilla South Instagram
Emotional Moment
Priyanka Chopra invited Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her LA house
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Invitation At PeeCee’s House
