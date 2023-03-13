Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 13, 2023

Oscars Moments Of Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song Category at Oscars 2023 

Image: Billboard Instagram

Big win

Naatu Naatu is sung by Kaala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj

Image: Pinkvilla 

Song Details

The dance is choreographed by Prem Rakshith

Image: Prem Rakshith Instagram

Choreographer

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR feels proud while posing with the Oscars award

Jr NTR

Jr NTR wore a dashing black outfit with a golden design on one sleeve

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Special Outfit For Oscars 

Ram Charan posed with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli with a big smile 

Image: Ram Charan Instagram 

Oscars Ready

Image: Ram Charan Instagram 

Couple Pose

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni gave a beautiful couple pose at the Oscars 2023

Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli posed with their family at the Oscars 2023 

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Family Gathering

We are more than proud for Naatu Naatu winning the Oscars 

Video Source: Pinkvilla South Instagram

Winning Moment

Deepika Padukone attended Oscars 2023 as a presenter. She introduced the live performance of Naatu Naatu in which Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang, and Lauren Gottlieb danced

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone 

“Do you know #Naatu? Because if you don’t, you’re about to!” This speech of Deepika Padukone won hearts at the Oscars 2023 

Video Source: Pinkvilla South Instagram

Emotional Moment

Priyanka Chopra invited Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her LA house

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Invitation At PeeCee’s House

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here