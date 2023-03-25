MAR 25, 2023
OTT characters who outshone themselves
Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the character Arjun was immensely praised by the audience because of the honesty, respect, and the emotional capability well portrayed. He was not the stereotypical hero but had mutiple layers
Image- Arjun Mathur’s Instagram
Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven
Image- Ishwak Singh’s Instagram
Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh, who portray two celebrated physicists in a particular production, share a similarity with their characters. This similarity lies in their deep attachment and commitment to their passion
Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in Rocket Boys
He redefined the meaning of friendship through his performance in Farzi as Firoz. There was not a single dull moment when he was on the screen
Image- Bhuvan Arora’s Instagram
Bhuvan Arora in Farzi
Tillotama is always a delight to watch on screen, she makes the most out of it effortlessly and with utmost grace. She shines in the part of the series with her character portrayal and we can’t wait to see her in the second part
Image- Tillotama Shome’s Instagram
Tillotama Shome in The Night Manager
Image- Abhishek Banerjee’s Instagram
Abhishek Banerjee in Paatal Lok
He has always played comic roles but in Pataal Lok he sent shivers down the audience’s spines with his performance as Hathoda Tyagi and proved his versatility as an actor
Shefali once again proved that there was nothing she can’t do. She played the protagonist in both seasons of Delhi Crime and pulled them off with her great elan
Image- Shefali Shah’s Instagram
Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime
The multi-talented Taaruk Raina is not only an actor but also a singer. His character was not very likeable in the beginning but slowly grew on the audience with his growth graph
Image- Taaruk Raina’s Instagram
Taaruk Raina in Mismatched
The comedy-drama TV show depicts the story of a rural Indian engineering graduate and Jitendra plays his role in a way which connected with the audience and received positive remarks
Image- Jitendra Kumar’s Instagram
Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat
An Indian adaptation of a Spanish Drama, Elite explored the caste divide in the national capital, Delhi. Cwaayal Singh’s character grabs every opportunity, making it relatable to the audience
Image- Cwaayal Singh’s Instagram
Cwaayal Singh in Class
He was well-known in Gujarati Cinema before leaving an impact on the OTT screen with his power-packed performance in Scam 1992. He instantly connected with the audience and made everyone fall for his acting skills
Image- Pratik Gandhi’s Instagram
Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.