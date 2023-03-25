Heading 3

Entertainment 

MAR 25, 2023

OTT characters who outshone themselves

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the character Arjun was immensely praised by the audience because of the honesty, respect, and the emotional capability well portrayed. He was not the stereotypical hero but had mutiple layers 

Image- Arjun Mathur’s Instagram 

Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven

Image- Ishwak Singh’s Instagram

Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh, who portray two celebrated physicists in a particular production, share a similarity with their characters. This similarity lies in their deep attachment and commitment to their passion

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in Rocket Boys

He redefined the meaning of friendship through his performance in Farzi as Firoz. There was not a single dull moment when he was on the screen

Image- Bhuvan Arora’s Instagram

Bhuvan Arora in Farzi

Tillotama is always a delight to watch on screen, she makes the most out of it effortlessly and with utmost grace. She shines in the part of the series with her character portrayal and we can’t wait to see her in the second part

Image- Tillotama Shome’s Instagram 

Tillotama Shome in The Night Manager

Image- Abhishek Banerjee’s Instagram 

Abhishek Banerjee in Paatal Lok

He has always played comic roles but in Pataal Lok he sent shivers down the audience’s spines with his performance as Hathoda Tyagi and proved his versatility as an actor

Shefali once again proved that there was nothing she can’t do. She played the protagonist in both seasons of Delhi Crime and pulled them off with her great elan

Image- Shefali Shah’s Instagram

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

The multi-talented Taaruk Raina is not only an actor but also a singer. His character was not very likeable in the beginning but slowly grew on the audience with his growth graph

Image- Taaruk Raina’s Instagram 

Taaruk Raina in Mismatched

The comedy-drama TV show depicts the story of a rural Indian engineering graduate and Jitendra plays his role in a way which connected with the audience and received positive remarks

Image- Jitendra Kumar’s Instagram

Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat

An Indian adaptation of a Spanish Drama, Elite explored the caste divide in the national capital, Delhi. Cwaayal Singh’s character grabs every opportunity, making it relatable to the audience

Image- Cwaayal Singh’s Instagram 

Cwaayal Singh in Class

He was well-known in Gujarati Cinema before leaving an impact on the OTT screen with his power-packed performance in Scam 1992. He instantly connected with the audience and made everyone fall for his acting skills

Image- Pratik Gandhi’s Instagram 

Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992

