Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

march 02, 2024

OTT Giant announces it's 2024 slate 

OTT giant Netflix recently unveiled an exciting slate of upcoming releases for 2024 spanning new movies, web series, documentaries and reality shows

Netflix

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

Netflix is collaborating with leading production house YRF on three highly-anticipated projects - Mandala Murders headlined by Vaani Kapoor, Junaid Khan's acting debut Maharaj, and Anupam Kher-starrer Vijay 69

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

Team Up With YRF

Acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha's next directorial is a series based on the real-life Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijack incident in 1999, coming soon to Netflix

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

Filmmaker Homi Adajania's next murder mystery boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast and promises to keep audiences hooked when it premieres on Netflix

Murder Mubarak

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

Netflix aims to bring Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's crackling on-screen chemistry back with its new weekly comedy show also featuring other popular stand-up talents, starting March 30

 The Great Indian Kapil Show

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

Starring Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon, this highly-awaited love triangle Do Patti will stream on Netflix soon, with the first glimpse already released

Do Patti

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

Imtiaz Ali directs a biopic on the life of iconic Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila featuring his popular songs, arriving on Netflix on April 12

Chamkila

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

Acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's makes his digital debut with lavish web series Heeramandi, whose first glimpse offers a sneak peek into this ambitious project

Heeramandi

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

Netflix unveiled sneak peeks into upcoming sequels of several hit shows, including Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen 2, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Kota Factory 3, Mismatched Season 3, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, and Khakee Season 2

Sequels

Videos source-  Netflix India's Instagram 

image source- Netflix India's Instagram 

Some compelling documentary titles coming soon are The Greatest Rivalry: India VS Pakistan spanning the historic on-field cricketing battles, controversial rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's tell-all Famous, and wildlife conservation film To Kill A Tiger

Documentaries

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here