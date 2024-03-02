OTT giant Netflix recently unveiled an exciting slate of upcoming releases for 2024 spanning new movies, web series, documentaries and reality shows
Netflix is collaborating with leading production house YRF on three highly-anticipated projects - Mandala Murders headlined by Vaani Kapoor, Junaid Khan's acting debut Maharaj, and Anupam Kher-starrer Vijay 69
Team Up With YRF
Acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha's next directorial is a series based on the real-life Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijack incident in 1999, coming soon to Netflix
IC814: The Kandahar Hijack
Filmmaker Homi Adajania's next murder mystery boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast and promises to keep audiences hooked when it premieres on Netflix
Murder Mubarak
Netflix aims to bring Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's crackling on-screen chemistry back with its new weekly comedy show also featuring other popular stand-up talents, starting March 30
The Great Indian Kapil Show
Starring Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon, this highly-awaited love triangle Do Patti will stream on Netflix soon, with the first glimpse already released
Do Patti
Imtiaz Ali directs a biopic on the life of iconic Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila featuring his popular songs, arriving on Netflix on April 12
Chamkila
Acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's makes his digital debut with lavish web series Heeramandi, whose first glimpse offers a sneak peek into this ambitious project
Heeramandi
Netflix unveiled sneak peeks into upcoming sequels of several hit shows, including Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen 2, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Kota Factory 3, Mismatched Season 3, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, and Khakee Season 2
Sequels
Some compelling documentary titles coming soon are The Greatest Rivalry: India VS Pakistan spanning the historic on-field cricketing battles, controversial rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's tell-all Famous, and wildlife conservation film To Kill A Tiger