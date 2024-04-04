Heading 3

OTT releases of April 2024 


Apoorva Arora starrer new age comedy-drama is now streaming on Sony Liv 

Family Aaj Kal

The third season of the family comedy mini-series Yeh Meri Family is streaming free on Amazon MiniTV

Yeh Meri Family S3

After its theatrical run, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey is premiering on Zee5 on April 5 

Farrey

Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of HanuMan is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 5 

HanuMan

Jayam Ravi starrer Tamil film Siren is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 11

Siren

Superhit Malayalam film Premalu is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar in multiple languages including Hindi on April 12 

Premalu

Telugu adventure thriller drama Gaami is set to stream on Zee5 from April 12 

Gaami

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer biographical drama is releasing directly on Netflix from April 11. Imtiaz Ali has directed the film 

Amar Singh Chamkila

The second part of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: The Scargiver is scheduled to stream on Netflix from April 19

Rebel Moon Part 2

The Great Indian Kapil Show 

Netflix's Original comedy show  will be streaming every Saturday at 8 PM

