Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 04, 2024
OTT releases of April 2024
Apoorva Arora starrer new age comedy-drama is now streaming on Sony Liv
Family Aaj Kal
Image: IMDb
The third season of the family comedy mini-series Yeh Meri Family is streaming free on Amazon MiniTV
Image: IMDb
Yeh Meri Family S3
After its theatrical run, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey is premiering on Zee5 on April 5
Image: IMDb
Farrey
Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of HanuMan is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 5
HanuMan
Image: IMDb
Jayam Ravi starrer Tamil film Siren is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 11
Siren
Image: IMDb
Superhit Malayalam film Premalu is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar in multiple languages including Hindi on April 12
Premalu
Image: IMDb
Telugu adventure thriller drama Gaami is set to stream on Zee5 from April 12
Gaami
Image: IMDb
Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer biographical drama is releasing directly on Netflix from April 11. Imtiaz Ali has directed the film
Amar Singh Chamkila
Image: IMDb
The second part of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: The Scargiver is scheduled to stream on Netflix from April 19
Rebel Moon Part 2
Image: IMDb
The Great Indian Kapil Show
Image: IMDb
Netflix's Original comedy show will be streaming every Saturday at 8 PM
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.