They were a part of the best Korean school dramas of all time. Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho) is a rich spoiled brat who falls in love with Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun) a poor and courageous girl.
Geum Jan Di & Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers
Source: KBS2
Ko Moon Young (Seo Yea Ji) is a famous writer who is rumored to have antisocial personality disorder. She meets Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a caretaker at a psychiatric ward.
Ko Moon Young & Moon Gang Tae in Its Okay Not to Be Okay
Source: tvN
The Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wok) falls in love with Sunny (Yo In Na) who is the owner of a chicken restaurant. In addition, in her past life, she was the queen who married King Wang Yeo who is now the Grim Reaper
Sunny & Grim Reaper in Goblin (Guardian)
Source: tvN
Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) is the founder of Samsan Tech and was a math prodigy. He falls for Seo Dal Mi (Bae Suzy) an ambitious female entrepreneur and works his way to win her heart.
Seo Dal Mi & Nam Do San in Start-Up
Source: tvN
Park Saeroyi (Park Seo Joon) comes up from the bottom to be a successful company owner, on the other side Jo Yi Seo ( Kim Da Mi) plays a significant role in the company's success.
Park Sae Ro Yi & Jo Yi Seo in Itaewon Class
Source: JTBC
Jang Man Wol (Lee Ji Eun) is the owner of Hotel Del Luna. However, she falls in love with the Hotel manager Gu Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) and starts becoming a better person because of him
Jang Man wol & Gu Chan sung in Hotel Del Luna
Source: tvN
Ra Im (Ha Ji Won) is a stuntwoman who meets a department store CEO named Kim Joo Won (Hyun Bin). Kim Jo won falls in love with her and decides to pursue her.
Ra Im & Kim Jo won in Secret Garden
Source: SBS
Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) is an alien who ends up getting stranded on Earth for four centuries. 3 months before he departs from Earth he meets Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun), his neighbor who resembles a woman he fell in love.
Cheon Song Yi & Do Min Joon in My Love from Another Star
Source: SBS
Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is a military general from Goryeo Dynasty who got cursed and became immortal. However, he gets summoned by Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), an energetic high school student.
Ji Eun Tak & Kim Shin (Goblin) in Guardian
Source: tvN
Click Here
Yoon Se Ri is a South Korean chaebol heiress who falls in love with a North Korean Captain named Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin). Their chemistry was so strong that they fell in love in real life.
Yoon Se Ri & Ri Jeong Hyeok in Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN