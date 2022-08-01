Heading 3
Outfits to steal from Navya Nanda
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya looks pretty as she opts for a basic white shirt and blue jeans
Much-needed basics
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter looks gorgeous in a lehenga
Hello Beautiful
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
She looks like a ray of sunshine as she dons a pretty yellow anarkali suit
Miss Sunshine
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
We absolutely love her girl-next-door vibes as she wore a white top with denim and a checkered shirt
Chic & classy
Pristine in white
This easy breezy white dress is ideal for a brunch date
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
She picks a sporty look as she wore a black turtle neck with a matching leather jacket
Leather jacket look
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya often dons easy-to-carry looks and that’s what we love about her the most
Stay cosy
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
She added a pinch of oomph to her basic outfit with a long overcoat in black colour
Winter ready
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
She aces a blue dungaree and white shirt look like a diva
Diva SPOTTED
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
This white tee and red pants from Navya’s wardrobe are worth stealing
Oh my heart
