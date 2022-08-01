Heading 3

Outfits to steal from Navya Nanda

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 01, 2022

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya looks pretty as she opts for a basic white shirt and blue jeans

Much-needed basics

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter looks gorgeous in a lehenga

Hello Beautiful

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She looks like a ray of sunshine as she dons a pretty yellow anarkali suit

Miss Sunshine

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

We absolutely love her girl-next-door vibes as she wore a white top with denim and a checkered shirt

Chic & classy

Video: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Pristine in white

This easy breezy white dress is ideal for a brunch date

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She picks a sporty look as she wore a black turtle neck with a matching leather jacket

Leather jacket look

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya often dons easy-to-carry looks and that’s what we love about her the most

Stay cosy

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She added a pinch of oomph to her basic outfit with a long overcoat in black colour

Winter ready

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She aces a blue dungaree and white shirt look like a diva

Diva SPOTTED

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

This white tee and red pants from Navya’s wardrobe are worth stealing

Oh my heart

