Heading 3
Outfits to steal from Nora Fatehi
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looks breathtaking in a pink saree with a statement blouse
Saree, not sorry
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She stunned her fans with this orange bodycon dress which is perfectly accentuating her waist
Hello beautiful
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This green co-ord set from Nora’s wardrobe is perfect for a brunch date
Gorgeous in green
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks pretty in a green suit and we love her subtle makeup too
Desi girl
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This dress with white heels and the matching bag is perfect for an outing and we are taking notes!
Pretty woman
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora donned a brown top with blue jeans and a white overcoat and looks classy
Chic & Classy
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Boss babe
The actress gave boss lady vibes in a black turtleneck with a purple blazer and matching skirt
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
We cannot take our eyes off Nora’s desi avatar in this white suit
Breathtakingly beautiful
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This white cut-out dress with a plunging neckline is perfect for a beach vacation
Vacay ready
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora flaunted her curves in a yellow bodycon dress and we love it!
Miss Sunshine
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tiger Shroff's drool-worthy abs