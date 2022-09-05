Heading 3

Outfits to steal from Nora Fatehi

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looks breathtaking in a pink saree with a statement blouse

Saree, not sorry

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She stunned her fans with this orange bodycon dress which is perfectly accentuating her waist

Hello beautiful

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

This green co-ord set from Nora’s wardrobe is perfect for a brunch date

Gorgeous in green

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks pretty in a green suit and we love her subtle makeup too

Desi girl

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

This dress with white heels and the matching bag is perfect for an outing and we are taking notes!

Pretty woman

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora donned a brown top with blue jeans and a white overcoat and looks classy

Chic & Classy

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Boss babe

The actress gave boss lady vibes in a black turtleneck with a purple blazer and matching skirt

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

We cannot take our eyes off Nora’s desi avatar in this white suit

Breathtakingly beautiful

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

This white cut-out dress with a plunging neckline is perfect for a beach vacation

Vacay ready

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora flaunted her curves in a yellow bodycon dress and we love it!

Miss Sunshine

