pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
Outfits to pick from Kriti Kharbanda’s wardrobe
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti is nailing her look in a white short dress. This can be your next outfit for a party night
#1
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Searching outfits for Haldi and Sangeet festivities? Kriti’s lehenga can be your go-to option
#2
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
A floral dress can never go wrong. Try this outfit for your cafe hoppings
#3
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Sharara-Sarees are the latest addition to wedding looks. Kriti looks pretty in this fuchsia pink polka dot Sharara Saree
#4
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti looks breathtaking in this heavenly outfit. Take inspiration from this for your next elegant look
#5
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
#6
Wanna look suave? This pantsuit is the one for you
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
This cheetah print slit dress can be your birthday outfit
#7
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Indo-western outfits are always a hit. Try this for your next festival
#8
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
A shimmery dress can make you look like a disco ball with all eyes set on you
#9
Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
A green pantsuit can be styled perfectly and can make you look like a boss lady just like Kriti
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.