Aditi Singh

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Outfits to pick from Kriti Kharbanda’s wardrobe

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Kriti is nailing her look in a white short dress. This can be your next outfit for a party night

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Searching outfits for Haldi and Sangeet festivities? Kriti’s lehenga can be your go-to option

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

A floral dress can never go wrong. Try this outfit for your cafe hoppings 

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Sharara-Sarees are the latest addition to wedding looks. Kriti looks pretty in this fuchsia pink polka dot Sharara Saree

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Kriti looks breathtaking in this heavenly outfit. Take inspiration from this for your next elegant look

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Wanna look suave? This pantsuit is the one for you 

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

This cheetah print slit dress can be your birthday outfit 

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Indo-western outfits are always a hit. Try this for your next festival

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

A shimmery dress can make you look like a disco ball with all eyes set on you

Image- Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

A green pantsuit can be styled perfectly and can make you look like a boss lady just like Kriti

