Heading 3

Outfits to steal from Keerthy Suresh 

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh looked absolutely stunning in a black tank top and white trousers and went with minimalistic make-up, which added to the glam of her outfit

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Mahanati actress opted for a bold look in a lime yellow pantsuit but her heavy neckpiece worn with the outfit stole the show

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh makes a strong case for an ethnic look in a silk saree with gold jewellery and smokey eye makeup and a bindi

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh looked enchanting in a light-pink embellished lehenga. Her latest desi avatar was accessorised with a choker necklace and matching statement earrings

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The actress opted for the most minimal aesthetic in a white off-shoulder gown and completed her style with a subtle makeup look

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh's love for sarees is inevitable. She balanced out the printed attire by opting for just statement earrings and subtle makeup

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh wore a black printed co-ord set and paired it up with a luxe Dior bag. Minimal make-up and black sunnies added oomph to the stunning outfit

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh knows her fashion game and aced it with a vibrant and comfy look. She stepped out in a bright orange dress with sneakers and left us in awe

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The Dasara actress is a sight to behold in a black crop top and striped skirt

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The Dasara actress is a sight to behold in a black crop top and striped skirt

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kajal Aggarwal’s elegant ethnic looks

Click Here