Outfits to steal from Keerthy Suresh
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looked absolutely stunning in a black tank top and white trousers and went with minimalistic make-up, which added to the glam of her outfit
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Mahanati actress opted for a bold look in a lime yellow pantsuit but her heavy neckpiece worn with the outfit stole the show
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh makes a strong case for an ethnic look in a silk saree with gold jewellery and smokey eye makeup and a bindi
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looked enchanting in a light-pink embellished lehenga. Her latest desi avatar was accessorised with a choker necklace and matching statement earrings
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The actress opted for the most minimal aesthetic in a white off-shoulder gown and completed her style with a subtle makeup look
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh's love for sarees is inevitable. She balanced out the printed attire by opting for just statement earrings and subtle makeup
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh wore a black printed co-ord set and paired it up with a luxe Dior bag. Minimal make-up and black sunnies added oomph to the stunning outfit
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh knows her fashion game and aced it with a vibrant and comfy look. She stepped out in a bright orange dress with sneakers and left us in awe
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The Dasara actress is a sight to behold in a black crop top and striped skirt
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
