Power dressing cues by Rakul Preet

Priyanka Goud

OCT 6, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh slays power dressing in an ochre pantsuit. In golden shoes from Oceedee Shoes, she accessorised her look to perfection

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Preet Singh brought back love for velvet wear with a chic pantsuit. In a messy bun, she accesorised the look with earrings, makeup and strappy heels

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet declared her love for red in an all-red pantsuit and her bold makeup is goals

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh aced monochrome style in a black and white pantsuit. Messy bun and statement made the look stand out

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Acing the floral-on-floral trend, the actor wore a printed floral co-ord set with a matching cape and opted for minimal makeup

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in a white-ivory pantsuit. The sleek ponytail and bold makeup gave us boss lady vibes

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh defined class in a white pantsuit with bold makeup. Her killer looks are perfect

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh can be quirky, colorful and full of life and this multicolored pantsuit of the diva is the proof. A perfect AM to PM look to stand out

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a white pantsuit paired up with a quirky printed jacket. She completed the look with bold make up and a sleek hairstyle

