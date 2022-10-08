Heading 3
Power dressing cues by Rakul Preet
Priyanka Goud
OCT 6, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh slays power dressing in an ochre pantsuit. In golden shoes from Oceedee Shoes, she accessorised her look to perfection
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Preet Singh brought back love for velvet wear with a chic pantsuit. In a messy bun, she accesorised the look with earrings, makeup and strappy heels
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet declared her love for red in an all-red pantsuit and her bold makeup is goals
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh aced monochrome style in a black and white pantsuit. Messy bun and statement made the look stand out
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Acing the floral-on-floral trend, the actor wore a printed floral co-ord set with a matching cape and opted for minimal makeup
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in a white-ivory pantsuit. The sleek ponytail and bold makeup gave us boss lady vibes
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh defined class in a white pantsuit with bold makeup. Her killer looks are perfect
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh can be quirky, colorful and full of life and this multicolored pantsuit of the diva is the proof. A perfect AM to PM look to stand out
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a white pantsuit paired up with a quirky printed jacket. She completed the look with bold make up and a sleek hairstyle
