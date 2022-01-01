Paatal Lok and more

Heading 3

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is directed by Avinash Arun and Prasit Roy. It follows the story of a cop who investigates a high-profile case & uncovers the darker truths of the underworld

Delhi Crime

Based on the Delhi gangrape case, this show starring Shefali Shah portrays the subsequent investigation that took place after the crime

Mirzapur

One of the most popular Hindi crime-thriller series in the OTT space, Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is one of the most popular crime thriller web series based on a novel by the same name. It features Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles

Aarya

Directed by Ram Madhvani and starring Sushmita Sen in the lead, Aarya tells the story of a woman whose world turns upside-down after her husband is murdered in broad daylight

Aranyak

Aranyak tells the story of a complicated murder tied with local myths. The show features Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles

Undekhi

An underrated yet gripping web series set in the hills of Himachal, revolving around drugs, murders, power, and family secrets

The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man is about a regular, middle-class family man who is also an intelligence agent trying to balance out his personal life and work

A cat and mouse chase involving a forensic expert and a serial killer! Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side features Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Ridhi Dogra

Asur

Special OPS

This series is about the several espionage missions undertaken by the country in the last two decades

Breathe: Into The Shadows

This series revolves around a simple yet significant question: How far can one go for their loved ones

