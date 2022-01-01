Paatal Lok and more
Paatal Lok
Paatal Lok is directed by Avinash Arun and Prasit Roy. It follows the story of a cop who investigates a high-profile case & uncovers the darker truths of the underworld
Delhi Crime
Based on the Delhi gangrape case, this show starring Shefali Shah portrays the subsequent investigation that took place after the crime
Mirzapur
One of the most popular Hindi crime-thriller series in the OTT space, Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi
Sacred Games
Sacred Games is one of the most popular crime thriller web series based on a novel by the same name. It features Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles
Aarya
Directed by Ram Madhvani and starring Sushmita Sen in the lead, Aarya tells the story of a woman whose world turns upside-down after her husband is murdered in broad daylight
Aranyak
Aranyak tells the story of a complicated murder tied with local myths. The show features Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles
Undekhi
An underrated yet gripping web series set in the hills of Himachal, revolving around drugs, murders, power, and family secrets
The Family Man
Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man is about a regular, middle-class family man who is also an intelligence agent trying to balance out his personal life and work
A cat and mouse chase involving a forensic expert and a serial killer! Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side features Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Ridhi Dogra
Asur
Special OPS
This series is about the several espionage missions undertaken by the country in the last two decades
Breathe: Into The Shadows
This series revolves around a simple yet significant question: How far can one go for their loved ones
