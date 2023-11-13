Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
November 13, 2023
Pakistani actors
The most-popular actor has given blockbuster shows like Zindagi Gulzar hai and Humsafar and was also featured in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons
Fawad Khan
Image source- Fawadkhan81
This versatile actor is known for his villain roles but is favorite among women for his good looks
Ahsan Khan
Image source- Khanahsanofficial
This actor and model has appeared in various shows and was also seen in some of the best Bollywood movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Creature
Imran Abbas
image source- imranabbas.official
The popular actor can maintain a perfect balance between his cute and intense looks and has received praise for many shows
Bilal Abbas
Image source- bilalabbas_khan
The actor with an amazing physique and dashing personality is considered as a showstopper in all his shows
Sheheryar Munawar
Image source- sheheryarmunnar)
One of the charming and methodical actors is known for his amazing acting skills
Mikaal Zulfiqar
Image source- mikaalzulfiqar
The prince of the industry is known for his amazing romance style and his fans love him for his amazing acting skills
Farhaan Saeed
Image source- farhan_saeed
The actor has been in the industry for many years and he surely knows how to age like a fine wine
Faysal Qureshi
Image source- faysalquraish
The actor recently seen in Fairytale 2 is ruling social media with his good and lover boy looks
Hamza Sohail
Image source- hamzasohail_96
One of the most good-looking actors in the industry has ruled industry with shows like Ishq Hai and Deewangi
Danish Taimoor
Image source- danishtaimoor1
