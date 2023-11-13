Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

November 13, 2023

Pakistani actors

The most-popular actor has given blockbuster shows like Zindagi Gulzar hai and Humsafar and was also featured in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons

Fawad Khan

Image source- Fawadkhan81

This versatile actor is known for his villain roles but is favorite among women for his good looks

Ahsan Khan

Image source- Khanahsanofficial

This actor and model has appeared in various shows and was also seen in some of the best Bollywood movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Creature

Imran Abbas

image source- imranabbas.official

The popular actor can maintain a perfect balance between his cute and intense looks and has received praise for many shows

Bilal Abbas

Image source- bilalabbas_khan

The actor with an amazing physique and dashing personality is considered as a showstopper in all his shows

Sheheryar Munawar 

Image source- sheheryarmunnar)

One of the charming and methodical actors is known for his amazing acting skills

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Image source- mikaalzulfiqar

The prince of the industry is known for his amazing romance style and his fans love him for his amazing acting skills

Farhaan Saeed

Image source- farhan_saeed

The actor has been in the industry for many years and he surely knows how to age like a fine wine

Faysal Qureshi

Image source- faysalquraish

The actor recently seen in Fairytale 2 is ruling social media with his good and lover boy looks

Hamza Sohail

Image source- hamzasohail_96

One of the most good-looking actors in the industry has ruled industry with shows like Ishq Hai and Deewangi

Danish Taimoor

Image source- danishtaimoor1

