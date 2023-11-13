Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

November 13, 2023

Pakistani actresses

The gorgeous actress made her debut in 2015 and is known for her dramas like Mirat-ul-Uroos, Ru Baru, Phir chand pe Dastak

Mehwish Hayat

Image source - mehwishhayatofficial

The actress got in the limelight with her super hit drama “Humsafar” which is the best drama ever made 

Mahira Khan

Image source -mahirahkhan

The popular actress is known for her hit drama “Mere Pass Tum Ho” which received many awards for being one of the best Pakistani dramas

Ayeza Khan

Image source- ayezakhan.ak

The Pakistani actress, singer, and model has stolen the hearts of many with her cute looks and amazing acting skills

Alizeh Shah

Image source- alizehshahofficial

The actress made her career debut in 2014 and is best known for her appearance in the third season of “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”

Iqra Aziz

Image source- iiqraaziz

One of the most successful Pakistani actresses made their debut in the comedy-drama Nadaaniyaan in 2009 and also made her Bollywood debut in the film Mom 

 Sajal Aly

Image source- sajalaly

One of the Pakistani actresses is known for her best roles in Sabaat, Raqs-e-Bismil and Hum Tum 

Sarah Khan

Image source- sarahkhanofficial

Hira Salman popular as Hira Mani featured in many popular Pakistani series but is best known for her role in “Do Bol” and “Mere Pass Tum Ho”

Hira Mani

Image source-hiramaniofficial

The one of the highest-paid actresses and has received many Lux Style Awards and Hum Style awards for her great acting skills

Saba Qamar

Image source- Saba Qamar

The actress known for her recent series Tere bin has been a fan-favorite and got praised for impressions and acting skills

Yumna Zaidi

Image source- yumnazaidiofficial

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here