Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
November 13, 2023
Pakistani actresses
The gorgeous actress made her debut in 2015 and is known for her dramas like Mirat-ul-Uroos, Ru Baru, Phir chand pe Dastak
Mehwish Hayat
Image source - mehwishhayatofficial
The actress got in the limelight with her super hit drama “Humsafar” which is the best drama ever made
Mahira Khan
Image source -mahirahkhan
The popular actress is known for her hit drama “Mere Pass Tum Ho” which received many awards for being one of the best Pakistani dramas
Ayeza Khan
Image source- ayezakhan.ak
The Pakistani actress, singer, and model has stolen the hearts of many with her cute looks and amazing acting skills
Alizeh Shah
Image source- alizehshahofficial
The actress made her career debut in 2014 and is best known for her appearance in the third season of “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”
Iqra Aziz
Image source- iiqraaziz
One of the most successful Pakistani actresses made their debut in the comedy-drama Nadaaniyaan in 2009 and also made her Bollywood debut in the film Mom
Sajal Aly
Image source- sajalaly
One of the Pakistani actresses is known for her best roles in Sabaat, Raqs-e-Bismil and Hum Tum
Sarah Khan
Image source- sarahkhanofficial
Hira Salman popular as Hira Mani featured in many popular Pakistani series but is best known for her role in “Do Bol” and “Mere Pass Tum Ho”
Hira Mani
Image source-hiramaniofficial
The one of the highest-paid actresses and has received many Lux Style Awards and Hum Style awards for her great acting skills
Saba Qamar
Image source- Saba Qamar
The actress known for her recent series Tere bin has been a fan-favorite and got praised for impressions and acting skills
Yumna Zaidi
Image source- yumnazaidiofficial
