Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUne 30, 2023
Palak Purswani Bigg Boss OTT 2's looks
Palak Purswani predominantly works in Hindi television. She made her career debut in TV cinema with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania in 2016
Career debut
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
She was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla in season 7 and is known for her role of Shweta in Yeh Rishtey Jain Pyaar Ke
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
Splitsvilla
The TV actress is big on fashion and is a fashion designer herself as well
Fashion
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
The actress is wearing an off sleeve black dress with pearl accessories to elevate the look. The outfit is completed with some statement hand gloves, a bold red lip, and sunglasses
Little black dress
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
Party wear
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
Palak is wearing a black crop top with a midi black skirt with slits on both sides. The outfit is completed with a bag, minimal accessories, and a pair of heels
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
White dress
The actress is wearing a short white wrap dress with puff sleeves. She is also wearing some statement earrings with a bold red lip and her hair tied in a bun to complete the look
Palak is nailing the boho look by wearing a backless blouse with a shrug of the same design and has paired some wide-leg denim pants with pearl details on them. To complete the look she has paired it with some statement ethnic jewelry
Boho look
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
The actress is dressed in a pink saree with silver detailing, matched with a silver blouse. The actress is wearing some statement earrings along with her hair tied at the back to complete the outfit
Pink Saree
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
Black jumpsuit
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
The actress is wearing a black jumpsuit with lace design pants and a belt at the waist area. The outfit is completed with her hair pulled back in a high pony and some minimal makeup
Image: Palak Purswani’s instagram
Palak is wearing a white crop top, paired with black denim shorts, a denim shirt on top, and sneakers. To elevate the outfit she’s wearing minimal accessories and sunglasses
Casual style
