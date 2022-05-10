TELEVISION
ARUSHI
MAY 10, 2022
Palak Tiwari inspired snazzy crop tops
Golden shimmer top
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
The beautiful actress is party-ready as she sported a designer golden shimmery crop top with shimmery skirt
It a definitely a must-try look as the Bijlee Bijlee star sported a beautiful black puffy sleeves crop top along with a bright yellow short skirt. She paired the look with a silver chain and bracelet
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Faux leather texture
The actress has sported a cute sleeveless white crop top with a red shimmery skirt. She paired it with silver jewellery and beige heels
Peaceful white
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress is dancing her heart out on the song and looks gorgeous in multicolour corset crop top with beige shorts and sports shoes
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Multicolour corset
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress sported a casual yet chic look with a floral crop top and beige pants. She has accessorised the look with a black choker and light makeup
Floral crop top
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak Tiwari looks like a sunflower in a beautiful yellow outfit. In the pic, she had worn a yellow tube top with yellow flared pants. She paired the top with a white full sleeve shrug
Yellow crop top with shrug
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
White corset crop top
Palak looks stunning in a white embroidery work crop top, which she paired with white pants
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Animal print
The actress looks gorgeous with her animal print crop top with faux fur detailing
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Yellow frill top
The actress looks adorable in a bright yellow crop top, which she paired with blue denim and multi-layer necklaces
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Blue off-shoulder
Palak has sported a gorgeous ethnic look with the off-shoulder full sleeve blue top and pink printed as well as flared palazzo pants
