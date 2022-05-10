TELEVISION

ARUSHI

MAY 10, 2022

Palak Tiwari inspired snazzy crop tops

Golden shimmer top

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The beautiful actress is party-ready as she sported a designer golden shimmery crop top with shimmery skirt

It a definitely a must-try look as the Bijlee Bijlee star sported a beautiful black puffy sleeves crop top along with a bright yellow short skirt. She paired the look with a silver chain and bracelet

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Faux leather texture

The actress has sported a cute sleeveless white crop top with a red shimmery skirt. She paired it with silver jewellery and beige heels

Peaceful white

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress is dancing her heart out on the song and looks gorgeous in multicolour corset crop top with beige shorts and sports shoes

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Multicolour corset

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress sported a casual yet chic look with a floral crop top and beige pants. She has accessorised the look with a black choker and light makeup

Floral crop top

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari looks like a sunflower in a beautiful yellow outfit. In the pic, she had worn a yellow tube top with yellow flared pants. She paired the top with a white full sleeve shrug

Yellow crop top with shrug

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

White corset crop top

Palak looks stunning in a white embroidery work crop top, which she paired with white pants

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Animal print

The actress looks gorgeous with her animal print crop top with faux fur detailing

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Yellow frill top

The actress looks adorable in a bright yellow crop top, which she paired with blue denim and multi-layer necklaces

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Blue off-shoulder

Palak has sported a gorgeous ethnic look with the off-shoulder full sleeve blue top and pink printed as well as flared palazzo pants

