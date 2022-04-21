Television
Arushi Srivastava
APR 21, 2022
Palak Tiwari’s best date night outfits
Black crop top and skirt
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense. The actress has sported a gorgeous black crop top and flared skirt for the look
Fitted dress
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress is looking fabulous in a bodycon dress. She teamed it up with a brown overcoat
Palak Tiwari knows how to glam up for the date night in an off-shoulder shimmery gown with a high slit
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Shimmery Gown
The actress looks charming as she sported a gorgeous drawstring full sleeves crop top and short skirt. She paired the look with studded earrings and pink lipcolour
Blush Pink drawstring outfit
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak tops the style game with her peach off-shoulder fitted dress along with a white oversize blazer. She accessorised the look with floral earrings
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Mini dress with blazer
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak is seen turning up the heat with her deep neck design pink velvet dress. She paired the look with a green pendant and earring studs
Velvet touch
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks very pretty in a yellow floral dress. She has paired it with white sneakers and a blue purse
Floral Bliss
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak looked stunning in a royal blue satin slip dress
Satin slip dress
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress donned a spectacular animal print bodycon short dress which she paired with a long jacket and black boots
Animal print dress
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak wore a multicolor crop bustier top and a green long skirt with a slit. She paired the look with black heels and a clutch
Bustier and long skirt
