Television

Arushi Srivastava

APR 21, 2022

Heading 3

Palak Tiwari’s best date night outfits

Black crop top and skirt

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense. The actress has sported a gorgeous black crop top and flared skirt for the look

Fitted dress

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress is looking fabulous in a bodycon dress. She teamed it up with a brown overcoat

Palak Tiwari knows how to glam up for the date night in an off-shoulder shimmery gown with a high slit

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Shimmery Gown

The actress looks charming as she sported a gorgeous drawstring full sleeves crop top and short skirt. She paired the look with studded earrings and pink lipcolour

Blush Pink drawstring outfit

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak tops the style game with her peach off-shoulder fitted dress along with a white oversize blazer. She accessorised the look with floral earrings

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Mini dress with blazer

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak is seen turning up the heat with her deep neck design pink velvet dress. She paired the look with a green pendant and earring studs

Velvet touch

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks very pretty in a yellow floral dress. She has paired it with white sneakers and a blue purse

Floral Bliss

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak looked stunning in a royal blue satin slip dress

Satin slip dress

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress donned a spectacular animal print bodycon short dress which she paired with a long jacket and black boots

Animal print dress

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak wore a multicolor crop bustier top and a green long skirt with a slit. She paired the look with black heels and a clutch

Bustier and long skirt

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni's mushy PHOTOS

Click Here