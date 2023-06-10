pinkvilla
Hemelin Darlong
Fashion
JUNE 10, 2023
Palak Tiwari’s Summer-perfect dresses
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
This stunning dress of hers resembles the art butterfly wings making her look absolutely gorgeous and stunning
Orange slit dress
Palak’s look here with her beautiful yellow dress is absolutely giving the Summer look of 2023 vibe
Yellow dress
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
A summer-perfect party dress worn by Palak, enhances her gorgeous self making her look stunning and hot
Silver dress
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Beach-ready orange dress
Her cute mini beach-ready orange dress sits perfectly with her makeup and also her beautiful features
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Palak definitely aced this dress and pose, making her look stunning in all ways
Red backless pool dress
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Palak’s wearing a cute mini dress of her favorite color where she absolutely looks drop-dead gorgeous
Mini lilac dress
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
This dress of hers looks absolutely stunning and comfy at the same time
Perfect summer dress
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
The perfect breathable and fashionable cute dress for summer
Cute floral mini dress
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Palak definitely aced this look with her blue satin dress and made her look hot, stunning, and gorgeous
The perfect blue satin dress
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Another super comfy floral look which Palak definitely aced
Floral dress
