Pankaj Tripathi’s Sep 14, 2021
career timeline
In his early days, he used to wait for phone calls from directors, but days would pass by with no luck
Even though he had no connection to the world of cinema, Tripathi had a burning desire to be an actor
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Hindi Literature before enrolling at the National School of Drama. He qualified from NSD in 2004 and subsequently, flew to Mumbai
It was just survival that kept him going for the first 10 years of his career. For the love of cinema, he continued to struggle to make his presence felt
He appeared in a number of well-known films, including "Run," "Apharan," and "Omkara”, but he never found popularity
The actor received a lot of praise for his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur, and it was enough to make his presence known
Since then, the actor has been unstoppable, appearing in a slew of films, the most recent of which were Mimi, Ludo, Kaagaz, and Gunjan Saxena
He has also established a significant fan base on digital platforms. He is frequently referred to as the "king" of the digital space
The actor's path to stardom is both challenging and encouraging. Today, he is regarded as one of Bollywood's finest actors
