Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun dies at 48
Lee Sun Kyun, renowned for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, passed away at the age of 48 on December 27, 2023
Tragic Passing
Image: SBS
He was facing an investigation for suspected drug use and was seen at a police station just one day before his death
Investigative Context
Image: SBS
He was found unconscious in his car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday morning
Sudden Discovery
Image: SBS
Lee achieved global recognition for his portrayal of Park Dong Ik in Parasite, the wealthy patriarch deceived by the Kim family
International Acclaim
Image: JTBC
He shared a Screen Actors Guild Award with the cast of Parasite, and the film itself won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture
Award-Winning Performance
Image: JTBC
Lee began acting in the early 2000s, starring in numerous comedy films and television series
Prolific Career
Image: JTBC
He played a leading role in Dr. Brain, Apple TV+'s first South Korean series, and received a Best Actor nomination at the International Emmy Awards
Apple TV+ Presence
Image: JTBC
Lee's filmography includes prominent South Korean projects like Coffee Prince, Payback, Diary of a Prosecutor, My Mister, Killing Romance, and Kingmaker
Diverse Portfolio
Image: Getty Images
His performances entertained audiences worldwide and cemented his place as a talented and versatile actor
Enduring Legacy
Image: Getty Images
Lee's sudden passing leaves a void in the South Korean film industry, and he will be remembered for his captivating performances and contributions to cinema
Respectful Remembrance
Image: Hodu&U Entertainment