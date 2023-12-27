Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 27, 2023

Entertainment

Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun dies at 48

Lee Sun Kyun, renowned for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, passed away at the age of 48 on December 27, 2023

Tragic Passing

Image: SBS

He was facing an investigation for suspected drug use and was seen at a police station just one day before his death

Investigative Context

Image: SBS

He was found unconscious in his car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday morning

Sudden Discovery

Image: SBS

Lee achieved global recognition for his portrayal of Park Dong Ik in Parasite, the wealthy patriarch deceived by the Kim family

International Acclaim

Image: JTBC

He shared a Screen Actors Guild Award with the cast of Parasite, and the film itself won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture

Award-Winning Performance

Image: JTBC

Lee began acting in the early 2000s, starring in numerous comedy films and television series

Prolific Career

Image: JTBC

He played a leading role in Dr. Brain, Apple TV+'s first South Korean series, and received a Best Actor nomination at the International Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ Presence

Image: JTBC

Lee's filmography includes prominent South Korean projects like Coffee Prince, Payback, Diary of a Prosecutor, My Mister, Killing Romance, and Kingmaker

Diverse Portfolio

Image: Getty Images

His performances entertained audiences worldwide and cemented his place as a talented and versatile actor

Enduring Legacy

Image: Getty Images

Lee's sudden passing leaves a void in the South Korean film industry, and he will be remembered for his captivating performances and contributions to cinema

Respectful Remembrance

Image: Hodu&U Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here