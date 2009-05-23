Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun: Rise to fame
Lee Sun Kyun was a prominent South Korean born on March 2, 1975 and attended the Korean National University of Arts in 1994
Image Credits- HODU&U Entertainment
He made his stage acting debut as Brad Majors in the musical stage The Rocky Horror Show, and his television debut in the sitcom Lovers
Image source- IMDB
Lee Sun Kyun achieved his breakthrough in 2007 with the critically lauded medical drama White Tower and the highly popular romantic series Coffee Prince
Image Credits- MBC
In 2007, he was appointed as ambassador for the Health Insurance Review Agency and got awarded by the Korea Advertisers Association in 2008
Image Credits- HODU&U Entertainment
On May 23, 2009, Lee Sun Kyun announced tying the knot with his girlfriend from seven years, actress Jeon Hye Jin and welcomed his first son on November 25, 2009 while the second on August 29, 2011
Image credits- Getty Images and HODU&U Entertainment
In 2012, he starred in two widely acclaimed hit films, a mystery thriller Helpless and romantic comedy All About My Wife
Image Credits- IMDB
In 2013, Lee Sun Kyun also shared the stage with his real life partner Jeon Hye Jin for a theatre play titled Love Love Love
Image Credits- Lee Sun Kyun’s fan page on Instagram
Lee Sun Kyun was lauded worldwide for his role in Oscar winning Bong Joon Ho directorial, Parasite and won the Best Actor at 50th International Emmy Awards for Dr. Brain in 2021
Image Credits- Getty Images
Lee Sun Kyun was booked for alleged drug consumption in October 2023 and a travel ban was imposed on him while he was under investigation
Image Credits- HODU&U Entertainment
Click Here
In the morning of December 27, Lee Sun Kyun was found lifeless at the age of 48 inside his car at a park in central Seoul
Image Credits- HODU&U Entertainment