Parents-to-be Alia-Ranbir’s love journey

Prerna Verma

JUNE 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The 11-year-old Alia had auditioned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film, Black. This is where she met Ranbir, who was working as an assistant director for Sanjay for the first time

First meeting

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia has been very vocal about her crush on Ranbir. In fact, during a press conference for her debut film, Student of the Year, she said, "I have always loved Ranbir. He is my biggest crush and he will always be my biggest crush."

Confessing her crush

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

In 2014, Alia appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and confessed her love for Ranbir. She again said that she had a huge crush on him

Confession on Koffee With Karan

Image: Ayan Mukerji Instagram

Ayan Mukerji played a major role in Alia-Ranbir’s love story as he cast them in his film Brahmastra. It was in 2017 that they first met on the sets of the film and fell in love

Ayan played cupid

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Rumours about Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir started when the duo made a stunning appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai

First appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s reception

Image : Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared a heartwarming birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and called him “sunshine.”

First birthday post for Ranbir

Instagram: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

The 2019 Filmfare Awards function was special for the couple as after receiving the award Alia said ‘I Love You’ to Ranbir

Expressing her love

Image: Pinkvilla

During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir called Alia her girlfriend

Ranbir calling Alia his girlfriend

Alia and Ranbir finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst close friends and family

The wedding

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and Ranbir surprised everyone on June 27 as they announced their pregnancy

Pregnancy announcement

