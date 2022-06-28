Heading 3
Parents-to-be Alia-Ranbir’s love journey
Prerna Verma
JUNE 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The 11-year-old Alia had auditioned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film, Black. This is where she met Ranbir, who was working as an assistant director for Sanjay for the first time
First meeting
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia has been very vocal about her crush on Ranbir. In fact, during a press conference for her debut film, Student of the Year, she said, "I have always loved Ranbir. He is my biggest crush and he will always be my biggest crush."
Confessing her crush
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
In 2014, Alia appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and confessed her love for Ranbir. She again said that she had a huge crush on him
Confession on Koffee With Karan
Image: Ayan Mukerji Instagram
Ayan Mukerji played a major role in Alia-Ranbir’s love story as he cast them in his film Brahmastra. It was in 2017 that they first met on the sets of the film and fell in love
Ayan played cupid
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Rumours about Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir started when the duo made a stunning appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai
First appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s reception
Image : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia shared a heartwarming birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and called him “sunshine.”
First birthday post for Ranbir
Instagram: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
The 2019 Filmfare Awards function was special for the couple as after receiving the award Alia said ‘I Love You’ to Ranbir
Expressing her love
Image: Pinkvilla
During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir called Alia her girlfriend
Ranbir calling Alia his girlfriend
Alia and Ranbir finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst close friends and family
The wedding
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia and Ranbir surprised everyone on June 27 as they announced their pregnancy
Pregnancy announcement
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji’s friendship