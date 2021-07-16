Heading 3

Parents-to-be Disha, Rahul's love story

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 19, 2023

Entertainment

The singer who impressed everyone with his skills on Indian Idol appeared in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor Season 11

Rahul Vaidya

Image : Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram

Disha works in Hindi Television and made her acting debut in 2012 in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’

Disha Parmar

Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram

First Meeting

Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram

Disha loved Rahul’s work and commented, ‘Loved It,’ expressing on Instagram how well the song is. Rahul replied to the comment and they started chatting. They hung out for the first time in November 2018 in Delhi while Rahul was shooting his upcoming song

The two enjoyed each other's company and were often spotted hanging out. Their appearances together became the talk of the town

Dating Rumors

Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram

While Rahul was in the Bigg Boss house he missed his ladylove and proposed to her on National Television on 11th November, which was her birthday. The singer expressed his love and wore a “Marry Me” T-shirt for the proposal

The Proposal

Image : Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram

While Rahul was still inside the Bigg Boss house, the crew informed him Disha's answer. On Valentine's Day, Disha made a special appearance in the house wearing a red saree with a board that said ‘Yes,I will Marry You’

Valentine’s Day

Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram

After the sweet couple expressed love for each other their love story gained a lot of recognition and was the most searched online

Trending Couple

Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram

The couple got married at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on 16th July, 2021 and made their wedding hashtag #DisHul

Dreamy Wedding

Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram

The couple announced pregnancy after 2 years of marriage. They are all set to start the new journey together as parents

Announce pregnancy

Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram

The couple’s fans have always showered love on them while their celeb friends congratulated the parents-to-be on the new beginning

Fans shower love

Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here