The singer who impressed everyone with his skills on Indian Idol appeared in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor Season 11
Rahul Vaidya
Image : Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram
Disha works in Hindi Television and made her acting debut in 2012 in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’
Disha Parmar
Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram
First Meeting
Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram
Disha loved Rahul’s work and commented, ‘Loved It,’ expressing on Instagram how well the song is. Rahul replied to the comment and they started chatting. They hung out for the first time in November 2018 in Delhi while Rahul was shooting his upcoming song
The two enjoyed each other's company and were often spotted hanging out. Their appearances together became the talk of the town
Dating Rumors
Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram
While Rahul was in the Bigg Boss house he missed his ladylove and proposed to her on National Television on 11th November, which was her birthday. The singer expressed his love and wore a “Marry Me” T-shirt for the proposal
The Proposal
Image : Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram
While Rahul was still inside the Bigg Boss house, the crew informed him Disha's answer. On Valentine's Day, Disha made a special appearance in the house wearing a red saree with a board that said ‘Yes,I will Marry You’
Valentine’s Day
Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram
After the sweet couple expressed love for each other their love story gained a lot of recognition and was the most searched online
Trending Couple
Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram
The couple got married at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on 16th July, 2021 and made their wedding hashtag #DisHul
Dreamy Wedding
Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram
The couple announced pregnancy after 2 years of marriage. They are all set to start the new journey together as parents
Announce pregnancy
Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram
The couple’s fans have always showered love on them while their celeb friends congratulated the parents-to-be on the new beginning
Fans shower love
Image : Disha Parmar’s Instagram