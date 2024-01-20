Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 20, 2024
Paresh Rawal Movies
Three guys without jobs find a way to solve their money issues, but things get crazy when they don't know what to do with the opportunity
Hera Pheri
Image: IMDb
A shopkeeper takes God to court because an earthquake wrecked his shop in this funny story about faith
Image: IMDb
OMG: Oh My God!
Paresh Rawal stars in a movie about Vallbhbhai Patel's political life when India was just becoming independent
Sardar
Image: IMDb
A group of misfits creates chaos with their mistaken beliefs about each other's backgrounds
Hungama
Image: IMDb
A regular girl's life turns upside down during a bank robbery when she gets caught between the bad guys and the police
Kshana Kshanam
Image: IMDb
A guy selling lottery tickets has a hilarious situation when a customer wins big but dies from shock
Malamaal Weekly
Image: IMDb
Paresh Rawal's life as a dentist becomes a crazy ride when he unknowingly gets involved in gang wars
Awara Paagal Deewana
Image: IMDb
Phir Hera Pheri
Image: IMDb
After going from poor to rich, three friends start a new money-making plan with an unsuspecting investor
A guy falls for a lovely woman only to find out that her brothers are gangsters, leading to hilarious and chaotic situations
Welcome
Image: IMDb
