Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 20, 2024

Paresh Rawal Movies

Three guys without jobs find a way to solve their money issues, but things get crazy when they don't know what to do with the opportunity

Hera Pheri

Image: IMDb

A shopkeeper takes God to court because an earthquake wrecked his shop in this funny story about faith

Image: IMDb

OMG: Oh My God! 

Paresh Rawal stars in a movie about Vallbhbhai Patel's political life when India was just becoming independent

Sardar 

Image: IMDb

A group of misfits creates chaos with their mistaken beliefs about each other's backgrounds

Hungama 

Image: IMDb

A regular girl's life turns upside down during a bank robbery when she gets caught between the bad guys and the police

Kshana Kshanam 

Image: IMDb

A guy selling lottery tickets has a hilarious situation when a customer wins big but dies from shock

Malamaal Weekly

Image: IMDb

Paresh Rawal's life as a dentist becomes a crazy ride when he unknowingly gets involved in gang wars

Awara Paagal Deewana

Image: IMDb

Phir Hera Pheri 

Image: IMDb

After going from poor to rich, three friends start a new money-making plan with an unsuspecting investor

A guy falls for a lovely woman only to find out that her brothers are gangsters, leading to hilarious and chaotic situations

Welcome

Image: IMDb

